Golden State Beats Wings Sunday

Published on August 24, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX -  The Dallas Wings fell to the Golden State Valkyries 90-81 on Sunday afternoon in front of a sold-out crowd at College Park Center. Five Wings scored in double figures headlined by Maddy Siegrist's 16 points, five rebounds, three steals, one block and one assist. Grace Berger followed with a season-high 11 points and Amy Okonkwo added 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in just her second career game. With the result, Dallas falls to 9-29 on the season as Golden State improves to 19-18. The sellout was the eighth of 2025 for the Wings and seventh of the regular season.

Paige Bueckers finished just shy of a double-double with nine points and nine assists, concluding her double-digit scoring streak at 30 games. The 30-game stretch is just two behind Candace Parker and three behind record-holder A'ja Wilson for most consecutive 10+ point games in a rookie season in WNBA history. Bueckers holds the longest streak to open a career by a guard in league history.

Game Leaders   Points Rebounds Assists

Golden State Burton (25) Salaün, Fágbénlé (9) Burton (13)

Dallas Siegrist (16) Hines-Allen (8) Bueckers (9)

First Quarter: Dallas 12, Golden State 23

The Wings featured a starting lineup of Grace Berger, Paige Bueckers, Maddy Siegrist, Haley Jones and Luisa Geiselsöder for the sixth time this season. The Valkyries struck first with a 3-pointer from Temi Fágbénlé  and never slowed down, going on a 20-8 run until the 2:27 mark of the first. Kaila Charles led Golden State with seven points, three rebounds and two assists. Siegrist and Myisha Hines-Allen combined for eight points. Dallas struggled to connect from the floor, shooting just 20% to start.

Second Quarter: Dallas 26, Golden State 13

After Siegrist cooled the Valkyries opening run in the first, the Wings mounted a 24-9 comeback to claim their first lead of the day at 34-32. Hines-Allen and Amy Okonkwo combined for Dallas' first 11 points in the second, trimming the double-figure deficit down to two before eventually taking the lead. After the Valkyries tied it, Okonkwo gave Dallas the lead heading into the second half, driving into the paint and finishing beneath the basket.

Okonkwo finished the first half with 10 points and three rebounds, while Hines-Allen tallied a game-high 13 points and seven rebounds. Dallas shot a much improved 53% from the floor, 50% from deep and 100% from the free throw line in the second. Golden State was held to just 31% shooting from the field for the quarter.

Third Quarter: Dallas 17, Golden State 25

The Valkyries answered with an 11-3 run in the final minutes of the third to reclaim the lead. Veronica Burton recorded 10 points in the quarter, going 3-of-4 from the field and 3-of-3 at the charity stripe. Bueckers and Jones paced the Wings, combining for eight points. Dallas outscored the Valkyries in the paint 12-4, going 6-of-10 beneath the basket. Golden State went 4-of-8 behind the arc in the third, led by Iliana Rupert who connected twice.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 26, Golden State 29

The Valkyries added onto their momentum with six 3-pointers in the final frame, starting the fourth on a 13-4 run and ending it on a 17-7 spurt. Kate Martin went 3-of-4 behind the arc off the bench, followed by Veronica Burton who went 2-of-4. Haley Jones scored 11 of her 15 points in the fourth, going 4-of-5 from the floor and 2-of-3 from deep.

Dallas concluded the afternoon shooting 41% from the floor, 32% from deep and 71% at the free-throw line. The Wings outscored Golden State in the paint 44-20 and their bench outpaced the Valkyries' 27-14. Burton finished with a 25-point, 13-assist double-double to lead the Valkyries.

Dallas concludes its three-game homestand on Wednesday when it hosts the Connecticut Sun. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29. Dallas holds a 2-0 advantage in the 2025 series between the two teams.







