Postgame Notes: Min vs Chi (7.12.25)
July 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
CHICAGO SKY 87 (7-13) MINNESOTA LYNX 81 (18-4)
July 12, 2025
Lynx notes
Player Notes
On the way to her 6,000th career-minute, Napheesa Collier posted 26 points, moving to fifth all-time in the Lynx leaderboards for points (3,236) and fourth in made field goals (1,221), surpassing Lindsay Whalen in both categories (3,233 pts/1,217 fgm).
Alanna Smith posted eight points, six steals, five rebounds and four assists throughout the contest. Smith's six steals are a career-high, and she becomes the 12th player in Lynx history to have six+ steals in a game.
With a block at 9:02 in the third quarter, Smith moved to ninth all-time in Lynx records for blocks (105), surpassing Nicky Anosike (103).
Kayla McBride totaled 17 points, three steals and an assist, shooting 3-for-3 from beyond the arc and 4-of-7 from the floor in just the third quarter. McBride has now scored in double-figures in 13 games for Minnesota this season.
Collier recorded three steals this afternoon, marking her 300th career steal at 3:21 in the second quarter. Throughout the game, Collier also tallied eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks, shooting 9-of-18 from the field and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.
Courtney Williams added 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists during the matinee, making her the ninth player in franchise history to record a 3x8 game (pts/reb/ast).
Team Notes
As a team, the Lynx outscored the Sky in fast break points, 6-4, which is the 13th time this season Minnesota has outscored their opponent in the category.
Minnesota kept their opponent to under 30% from beyond the arc for the 12th time this season, keeping Chicago to 26.7% (4-of-15) from three-point range.
McBride and Collier combined for 43 points today, which is the sixth time this season the duo has accounted for 40+ points.
