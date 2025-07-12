Postgame Notes: Min vs Chi (7.12.25)

July 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







CHICAGO SKY 87 (7-13) MINNESOTA LYNX 81 (18-4)

July 12, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

On the way to her 6,000th career-minute, Napheesa Collier posted 26 points, moving to fifth all-time in the Lynx leaderboards for points (3,236) and fourth in made field goals (1,221), surpassing Lindsay Whalen in both categories (3,233 pts/1,217 fgm).

Alanna Smith posted eight points, six steals, five rebounds and four assists throughout the contest. Smith's six steals are a career-high, and she becomes the 12th player in Lynx history to have six+ steals in a game.

With a block at 9:02 in the third quarter, Smith moved to ninth all-time in Lynx records for blocks (105), surpassing Nicky Anosike (103).

Kayla McBride totaled 17 points, three steals and an assist, shooting 3-for-3 from beyond the arc and 4-of-7 from the floor in just the third quarter. McBride has now scored in double-figures in 13 games for Minnesota this season.

Collier recorded three steals this afternoon, marking her 300th career steal at 3:21 in the second quarter. Throughout the game, Collier also tallied eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks, shooting 9-of-18 from the field and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Courtney Williams added 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists during the matinee, making her the ninth player in franchise history to record a 3x8 game (pts/reb/ast).

Team Notes

As a team, the Lynx outscored the Sky in fast break points, 6-4, which is the 13th time this season Minnesota has outscored their opponent in the category.

Minnesota kept their opponent to under 30% from beyond the arc for the 12th time this season, keeping Chicago to 26.7% (4-of-15) from three-point range.

McBride and Collier combined for 43 points today, which is the sixth time this season the duo has accounted for 40+ points.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.