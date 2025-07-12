Fever Close out Homestand by Hosting Wings

July 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever wrap up their longest homestand of the season on Sunday afternoon, hosting the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a nationally televised contest. Sunday will be Indiana's final home game ahead of All-Star Weekend, as the Fever travel to Boston to face the Sun and then New York to meet the Liberty next week before Indianapolis hosts WNBA All-Star 2025 next weekend.

The Fever snapped a two-game skid on Friday night with a 99-82 win over Atlanta. Indiana's offense exploded for 59 points in the second half. All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points in the win and now needs just three 3-pointers to break Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings' franchise record. All-Star center Aliyah Boston had 19 points and eight rebounds in the win, while Sophie Cunningham recorded a double-double off the bench with 16 points and 10 boards, going 4-for-5 from beyond the arc.

The Wings have dropped a pair of road games this week, falling in Phoenix on Monday and Chicago on Wednesday. Dallas has been significantly shorthanded with four players sidelined with injuries, including three of their top four scorers.

Paige Bueckers, the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, is having a strong rookie season. Bueckers was voted an All-Star starter and leads Dallas in scoring at 18.1 points per game while also averaging 4.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.7 steals.

Sunday should be the long-awaited first professional matchup between Bueckers and 2024 Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark. Clark missed the two teams' first meeting in Dallas on June 27 with a groin injury, but returned to action this week and has played in Indiana's last two games. Clark had 12 points and nine assists to help lead the Fever to victory on Friday night.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 12, 2025

Fever Close out Homestand by Hosting Wings - Indiana Fever

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.