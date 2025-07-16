Fever Face Liberty in Final Game Before WNBA All-Star 2025

July 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever will play for the final time before the All-Star break when they face the Liberty on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday night in Brooklyn. Indiana is coming off an 85-77 win over the Sun on Tuesday night in Boston.

Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 20 points in the victory, while Natasha Howard added 18 points and 13 rebounds. Caitlin Clark tallied 14 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, but exited in the final minute after hurting her groin. Clark missed five games earlier this season with a groin injury, so her status for Wednesday is in doubt.

After starting out the season 9-0, the reigning WNBA champion Liberty went through a bit of a skid, dropping six of their next nine contests. But New York won both its games last week and will be the more rested team on Wednesday. The Liberty last played on Sunday and have been home all month, last playing a road game on June 29.

Two-time MVP Breanna Stewart leads the Liberty attack. Stewart ranks fourth in the league in scoring at 19.5 points per game and also averages 6.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks.

Sharpshooting guard Sabrina Ionescu adds 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per contest for New York.

In a scheduling quirk, the Fever and Liberty will play two straight games in New York separated by WNBA All-Star 2025 in Indianapolis. After the break, the Fever return to New York to face the Liberty again at Barclays Center on Tuesday, July 22.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 16, 2025

