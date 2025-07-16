Dallas Wings Sign Grace Berger to Seven-Day Hardship Contract

July 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have signed guard Grace Berger to a seven-day hardship contract, the team announced today. The Wings qualify for a roster hardship due to injuries of Maddy Siegrist and Ty Harris.

Berger was the seventh overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2023 WNBA Draft. She averaged 4.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in her rookie season with the Fever, appearing in 36 games. The 5-foot-11-inch guard spent two seasons with Indiana before being waived prior to the 2025 season.

In 2025, Berger played in two preseason games for the Minnesota Lynx before being waived prior to the start of the regular season. She was signed by the Los Angeles Sparks to a hardship contract on June 17, seeing action in one game.

In her five-year career at Indiana University, Berger amassed 1,841 points, 573 assists and 752 rebounds. She ranks seventh all-time in scoring, second in all-time assists and is the all-time winningest player in school history with 118 career victories. She was tabbed as a member of the 2022-23 All-Big Ten First Team and was named an Associated Press All-American Honorable mention her graduate season.







