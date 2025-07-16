Indiana Fever Fall at New York Liberty
July 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
BROOKLYN - The Indiana Fever (12-11) suffered a 98-77 loss to the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Wednesday night, the team's final game before the WNBA All-Star break.
Kelsey Mitchell's eight-point first quarter saw the guard break the franchise record for three-pointers made with her 607th of her WNBA career, but a high-scoring New York Liberty took the 32-24 lead after the first 10 minutes. The Liberty extended their lead in the second quarter going up 53-38 at the halftime break. Despite a 9-0 run from the Fever, the Liberty continued to lead 74-57 at the end of the third quarter. The Fever were unable to overcome the deficit, despite 20 points in the fourth quarter, leading to the eventual loss.
Indiana Fever Notes:
- Sophie Cunningham earned her first start of the season and first start as a member of the Indiana Fever, marking the 93rd start of her WNBA career. The game also marked Cunningham's 200th WNBA appearance.
- With her second three-pointer of the game with 3:31 left in the first quarter, Kelsey Mitchell recorded her 607th career three-pointer, officially passing Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings for the most three-pointers in franchise history. Additionally, Mitchell moved into 11th all-time for three-pointers made in WNBA history, doing so in just 255 games played.
- Kelsey Mitchell finished the night with 16 points, extending her double-digit scoring streak to 22 games, posting 10+ points in every game so far this season.
- Aliyah Boston recorded her 300th career assist in the first quarter at 1:28 by a 3-pointer from Damiris Dantas, ending the night with six assists.
Up Next: The Indiana Fever return home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse where the franchise will host the 2025 WNBA Skills Challenge and All-Star Game on July 18 and 19, before heading back out on the road to take on the New York Liberty on Tuesday, July 22 at 8 p.m. ET.
