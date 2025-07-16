Valkyries 2025 All-Star Weekend Preview

July 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Forward Kayla Thornton will represent the Golden State Valkyries in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indiana on Saturday, marking the franchise's first representation for the event in their inaugural season. Making her first career All-Star appearance, she is also the first undrafted WNBA player to be selected as an All-Star since 2019 (Erica Wheeler). Thornton has started in all 22 games for the Valkyries, leading the team in points (14.0 PPG), rebounds (7.0 RPG) and steals per game (1.3 SPG). Golden State finds itself firmly in the playoff race behind Thornton's leadership, as Head Coach Natalie Nakase has referred to her as the team's "most reliable" player.

2025 WNBA ALL-STAR GAME

Saturday, July 19 | Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.

WATCH: ABC

TEAM CLARK VS. TEAM COLLIER SCOUTING REPORT

As the captains of their respective conferences, Caitlin Clark (East) and Napheesa Collier (West) drafted from a pool of 2025 All-Stars to make up the two All-Star teams that will go head-to-head on Saturday. Valkyries fans will be rooting for Thornton and 'Team Clark', which also features the reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and reigning WNBA championship guard Sabrina Ionescu. Collier finished second behind Wilson in MVP voting in 2024, while winning Defensive Player of the Year and has come back even stronger in 2025, leading the league in scoring. 'Team Collier' features Angel Reese, the runner-up for Rookie of the Year in 2024 and Paige Bueckers, a serious contender for the award this season. Collier also has a reigning WNBA champion on her roster in Breanna Stewart.

2025 WNBA ALL-STAR ROSTERS

Team Clark Team Collier

Caitlin Clark (Fever) Napheesa Collier (Lynx)

Kayla Thornton (Valkyries) Breanna Stewart (Liberty)

Sabrina Ionescu (Liberty) Allisha Gray (Dream)

A'ja Wilson (Aces) Nneka Ogwumike (Storm)

Satou Sabally (Mercury) Paige Bueckers (Wings)

Aliyah Boston (Fever) Courtney Williams (Lynx)

Gabby Williams (Storm) Skylar Diggins (Storm)

Sonia Citron (Mystics) Angel Reese (Sky)

Kiki Iriafen (Mystics) Kelsey Plum (Sparks)

Kelsey Mitchell (Fever) Rhyne Howard* (Dream)

Kayla McBride** (Lynx)

ALL-STAR FRIDAY NIGHT

Beginning at 5 p.m. on ESPN, WNBA All-Star Friday Night will feature a 3-point shootout and Skills Challenge between some of the league's brightest stars. Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray won both events last season and will be seeking to defend her title. Host and reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark will be challenging Gray, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu - the all-time record holder for the event and All-Stars Kelsey Plum and Sonia Citron in the 3-point contest. Joining Gray in the Skills Challenge are New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud, Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams and Seattle Storm guards Skylar Diggins and Erica Wheeler.







