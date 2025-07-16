Valkyries Fall to Storm in Final Game Before the All-Star Break

The Golden State Valkyries dropped their final game before the All-Star break, 67-58, to the Storm in Seattle on Wednesday. Wednesday's game was a defensive slugfest as both teams struggled with shooting inefficiency from the field and behind the arc. The Storm's 10-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike led all scorers with 22 points and moved to sixth on the WNBA's all-time scoring list. With the loss, the Valkyries drop to ninth place and just outside of the top-eight playoff slots. They have lost three straight games and five of their last six heading into the break.

FIRST HALF BALL MOVEMENT

The Valkyries' teamwork was evident in the first half as they dished out nine assists on their 11 made field goals. Six different Valkyries had an assist over that span, while Veronica Burton, Kayla Thornton and Kate Martin each had two dimes. Burton leads Golden State in assists per game this season and is seventh league wide (5.4 APG).

THORNTON'S OFF NIGHT

All-Star forward Kayla Thornton was held to single digits in points for just the fourth time this season, scoring four points on 1-for-9 shooting on Wednesday. Half of those games have come against the Storm, as they snapped Thornton's 4-game streak in double figures on June 29. She will attempt to knock off the rust when she represents the Valkyries in Saturday's All-Star Game in Indiana at 5:30 p.m. PT (ABC).

14TH CLUTCH-TIME GAME

The Storm and Valkyries are first and second in the league, respectively, in clutch games played this season. The Storm improved to 10-6 in that scenario while the Valkyries dropped to 6-8. Golden State is tied with the Dallas Wings for the most 'clutch time' losses in the WNBA, but they have four more clutch wins - a sign they are capable of competing against the best down stretch, but struggled at times to close the deal.

UP NEXT

The Golden State Valkyries will have eight days off during the All-Star break before returning to host Paige Buekers and the Dallas Wings at Chase Center on July 25.







