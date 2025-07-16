Grammy®-Nominated Superstar GloRilla to Headline Halftime Show at 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

NEW YORK - The WNBA today announced that three-time Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum powerhouse GloRilla will headline the halftime performance at the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. Multi-platinum global artist, BIA, will also take part in the event, performing her hit single, "WE ON GO," prior to tip-off. The game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, on Saturday, July 19, airing live on ABC, Disney+, and ESPN+ (8:30 p.m. ET). Both BIA's pre-game and GloRilla's halftime performance will be featured on ABC's broadcast.

"You know I'm always going to represent for the ladies and I'm excited to bring that BIG GLO energy to the WNBA All-Star stage," said GloRilla. "This one is for the women and athletes who go hard every single day."

"I'm excited to be a part of the WNBA All-Star Game this year," said BIA. "It's all about powerful women doing what they do best, and I'm honored to be part of that energy."

GloRilla emerged as a dominant force with her breakout single "FNF (Let's Go)" in 2022. Her domination became the center of conversation in 2024 when she released four Hot 100 top 30 hit songs including "Yeah Glo!" and "TGIF." Glo's massive success landed her cosigns from pop heavyweights Rihanna and Taylor Swift and earned her the title Hottest Female Rapper of 2024 from Billboard. The Memphis native's journey to stardom has been nothing short of a whirlwind and earlier this year, GloRilla was honored with the Powerhouse Award at Billboard's Women in Music gala, cementing her place as one of hip-hop's most electrifying voices.

BIA rose to prominence with her 2021 multi-platinum hit "Whole Lotta Money" featuring Nicki Minaj, which marked her first Top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. The Boston-area native has continued to climb charts with collaborations alongside artists like G Herbo, J. Cole, and Timbaland, and has earned nominations at the BET Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards. Her high-energy single "WE ON GO" was selected by ESPN as the anthem for its 2025 WNBA season launch campaign and has been featured throughout WNBA coverage this season.







