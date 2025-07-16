Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 86, Chicago Sky 49

ATLANTA DREAM (13-9) vs. CHICAGO SKY (7-15)

Game 22 | July 16, 2025 | Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 23 18 33 12 86

Chicago 10 13 13 13 49

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Chicago

Points Griner (15) Allen (9)

Rebounds Jones (9) Cardoso (11)

Assists Canada (8) Jefferson (5)

KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Maya Caldwell, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner - improving to 1-1 with that lineup.

Atlanta's all-time record against Chicago moves to 29-37 overall, including 13-18 on the road.

Brittney Griner passed Jewell Loyd to move into 19th place on the WNBA's all-time scoring list.

Te-Hina Paopao eclipsed 100 career points with her first basket of the game.

Atlanta's 33-point third quarter was its highest-scoring quarter of the season.

The Dream held the Sky to 10 first-quarter points - their lowest opponent total in any opening frame this year.

Atlanta also held Chicago to just 23 first-half points - another season low for opponent scoring.

The Dream's 37-point win marks the second-largest margin of victory in franchise history.

Atlanta set a new franchise record by limiting Chicago to just 49 total points - the fewest allowed in team history.

Chicago scored just 13 points in each of the final three quarters.

Five Dream players scored in double figures: Griner (15), Gray and Jones (14 each), Paopao (13), and Hillmon (10).

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Griner opened the game with the first five points and a block, as the Dream held Chicago scoreless for the first three minutes.

Canada and Caldwell helped push the Dream into double figures within four minutes.

Jones converted an and-one and added a fast-break bucket to extend the lead to nine.

Griner closed the quarter with a jumper, leading all scorers.

Atlanta held Chicago to 10 points - a season-best defensive effort in the first quarter - while shooting 53.3% to the Sky's 20%.

Dream led 23-10 after one.

Q2

Canada opened the quarter with a drive and kick to Gray for a three-pointer.

Hillmon added to the momentum, hitting her first triple of the game.

Gray's deep three pushed the lead to 20 - the Dream's largest of the game to that point.

Paopao joined the scoring with a strong finish at the rim.

Atlanta outscored Chicago 13-2 over a seven-minute stretch.

The Dream held the Sky to a season-low 23 points in the first half.

Atlanta took a 41-23 lead into the break.

Q3

Griner scored quickly off a Jones assist to open the second half.

Atlanta held Chicago scoreless early, stretching the lead to 30 in the opening minutes.

Paopao found Griner inside with a perfect pass, then hit a three of her own to extend the lead further.

Jones and Paopao each knocked down their first three-pointers of the night.

The Dream's 33 third-quarter points set a new season high (previously 32).

Atlanta built its largest lead of the season at 39 points.

The Dream dominated the paint, scoring 20 points inside and shooting 76.9% at the rim.

Atlanta led 74-36 heading into the final quarter.

Q4

Caldwell opened the fourth with a lay-in assisted by Paopao.

Thierry added to the lead with a free throw, pushing the margin to 41.

Hillmon hit double digits off a Paopao dime, making her the fifth Dream player in double figures.

Paopao knocked down her third triple, finishing with nine points from long range.

Thierry found Walker-Kimbrough for her first bucket, helping close out the win.

Atlanta cruised to an 86-49 victory over the Sky.







