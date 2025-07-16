Mystics at Sparks Postgame Notes - July 15, 2025

July 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







July 15, 2025

Mystics 80 - Sparks 99

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (80) Austin (16) Iriafen & Austin (8) Citron (6)

Sparks (99) Hamby (26) Stevens (8) Allemand (10)

Please see the attached game book for a full box score and breakdown of tonight's game.

Mystics Game Notes:

Shakira Austin led the team with 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

She became the seventh player in the WNBA this season to record 3+ blocks and 3+ steals in a game.

Austin is the first Mystic to accomplish this stat line since Ariel Atkins on June 26, 2019, at Chicago.

It marked her second game of the season - and third of her career with at least three blocks.

She has now recorded at least one steal and one block in four consecutive games.

Austin has posted at least 10 points and 5 rebounds in eight of the last 10 games.

Sug Sutton contributed 14 points, going a perfect 2-2 from three-point range.

This was Sutton's eighth double-digit scoring performance of the season.

Sutton has now made 2+ three-pointers in eight games this year.

Sonia Citron tallied a career-high six assists, along with eight points, six rebounds, two steals and one block.

Her two steals marked her eighth game with multiple steals, the third-most among WNBA rookies this season.

It was also her fourth game with at least one steal and at least one block, ranking fourth among rookies in that category.

Aaliyah Edwards led the reserves with 13 points off the bench.

It was her third double-digit scoring effort of the season.

Additional Notes:

Washington heads into the All-Star break with a .500 record, marking the first time the Mystics have recorded at least 11 wins through 22 games since 2023.

The Mystics bench outscored the Sparks bench 26-13.

Washington recorded its seventh game this season with 20+ assists.







