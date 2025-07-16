Indiana Fever Secure Hard-Fought Win over Connecticut Sun

July 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

BOSTON - The Indiana Fever (12-10) earned an 85-77 victory over the Connecticut Sun in front of a sold-out crowd of 19,156 at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

The Fever opened the game going 8-8 from the field, including 10 points from Natasha Howard, but Connecticut was able to cut into the deficit, making it just a one-point game at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter saw both teams struggling offensively, with the Fever scoring just 15 points, but six points from Kesley Mitchell and a clutch three-pointer from Sophie Cunningham helped Indiana take a 44-42 lead into the halftime break.

Embattled in a tight back-and-forth game, both sides traded leads, but Cunningham (five points), Howard (five points) and Mitchell (six points) kept Indiana out in front 62-60 at the end of the third quarter. Unable to find separation throughout the first three quarters, the Fever finally created some distance with Caitlin Clark scoring nine points in the fourth quarter and Aliyah Boston contributing eight points to secure the eight-point victory.

Indiana Fever Notes:

- The Indiana Fever earned a third-consecutive win for the first time this season, defeating the Atlanta Dream, Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun over the last week.

- Kelsey Mitchell finished the night with 20 points, extending her double-digit scoring streak to 22 games, posting 10+ points in every game so far this season.

- Natasha Howard recorded a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds, making it her fifth of the season and 53 rd career.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever wrap up their two-game back-to-back road series on Wednesday, July 16, against the New York Liberty at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center.







