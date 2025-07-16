Sky Lose 49-86 to Dream

July 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky lost to the Atlanta Dream, 49-86, inside Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, July 16. The Sky are now 7-15 on the season, 1-9 against the Eastern Conference, 4-6 at home and 37-29 against the Dream all time.

Rebecca Allen led the Sky in scoring with nine points, while Kamilla Cardoso and Elizabeth Williams added eight points each. Cardoso grabbed 11 rebounds and recorded one steal, while Williams contributed two rebounds and two assists. Moriah Jefferson made her first start with the Sky, scoring seven points, five rebounds and five assists, all of which are season highs.

Britiney Griner led Atlanta in scoring with 15 points, while Allisha Gray and Brionna Jones each recorded 14 points. Jones added nine rebounds while Gray added seven. Jordin Canada notched eight assists along with seven points.

Other highlights include:

Moriah Jefferson made her first start for the Sky

The Sky used their eighth starting lineup of the season, their most since 2021 (all-time team record is 12 different lineups in a season)

The Sky's 49 points tied their second-fewest in a game all time

The Sky's 37-point loss is tied for their second-highest ever

NEXT UP: The Chicago Sky hit the road and take on the Lynx for the fourth and final time this season on July 22 at 7 p.m., inside Target Center.

Chicago is 1-2 against Minnesota this season and 19-29 against the Lynx's franchise all time. The team is led in scoring by Napheesa Collier, who averages 23.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals on the season. The Lynx are 19-4 overall and first in the Western Conference. Collier is an All-Star Captain for the 2025 All-Star game that tips off on July 19.

In their most recent match up, Collier put up 29 points, five assists and three rebounds, leading the Lynx to a 91-78 victory. Courtney Williams added 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help Minnesota to its second victory against Chicago this season.

KEY RUNS:

The Dream opened the game on a 21-9 run from 9:10 to 0:27 in the first quarter

The Dream went on a 15- 5 run from 9:11 to 2:19 in the second quarter

The Dream went on a 26-9 run from 8:42 to 1:38 in the third quarter

KEY STATS:

The Sky trailed by as many as 43 points, the second-most they have ever trailed a game by ever

The Sky's 10 points in the first quarter were their season low for points in a first quarter

Chicago's 23 points in the first half are their season low for points in a half

Atlanta shot 44.8% (13 of 29) from the field in the first half while Chicago shot 22.2% (8 of 36)

Ultimately, the Dream shot 47.0% (31 of 66) from the field, 33.3% (9 of 27) from three and 75.0% (15 of 20) from the free-throw line while the Sky shot 25.4% (18 of 71) from the floor, 35.0% (7 of 20) from three

The Dream scored 33 points in the third quarter

The Sky recorded three blocks in the fourth quarter

Atlanta outscored Chicago in bench points 28-20

The Dream capitalized off turnovers, notching 22 points to the Sky's five

The Dream outscored the Sky in the paint 40-18

Atlanta recorded 12 fast-break points to Chicago's four

CHICAGO NOTES:

Kia Nurse accounted for five of the Sky's 10 points in the first quarter

Rachel Banham accounted for six of Chicago's 13 points in the second quarter

Rebecca Allen accounted for nine of the Sky's 13 points in the third quarter

Moriah Jefferson accounted for eight of Chicago's 13 points in the fourth quarter (four points, four points created from assists)

Hailey Van Lith accounted for six of the Sky's 13 points in the fourth quarter (four points, two points created from assists)

ATLANTA NOTES:

Britney Griner accounted for seven of the Dream's 23 points in the first quarter

Allisha Gray accounted for 10 of the Dream's 16 points in the second quarter (seven points, three points created from assists)

Brionna Jones accounted for 15 of Atlanta's 33 points in the third quarter (nine points, six points created from three assists)

Maya Caldwell accounted for six of the Dream's 12 points in the fourth quarter (four points, two points created from assists)

Te-Hina Paopao accounted for seven of Atlanta's 12 points in the fourth quarter (three points, four points created from assists)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.