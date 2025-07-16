Postgame Notes: Min vs Phx (7.16.25)

MINNESOTA LYNX 79 (20-4), PHOENIX MERCURY 66 (15-7)

July 16, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Kayla McBride finished with a game-high 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the floor and 6-of-6 shooting from the line. Today marks McBride's 11th game this season scoring 15+ points (170th career) and she has now scored in double figures in seven of the last 10 games.

Alanna Smith finished the afternoon with 11 points on 4-of-6 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, five rebounds and three assists. All thee of Smith's threes came in the second half against Phoenix, tying her season high for three-pointers made in a half.

Courtney WIlliams ended today's game 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists, marking his sixth straight 10+ point/5+ rebound/5+ assist game and 12th of the season (53rd career). Williams' six straight such games extends her franchise record and is the longest active such streak in the WNBA and seventh longest streak all-time in WNBA history.

So far this season, Williams has totaled 337 points and 144 assists on the season, joining Alyssa Thomas as the only two players in the WNBA with at least 325 points and 140 assists.

In 17:29 minutes of time off the bench, Jessica Shepard posted eight points and eight rebounds on 4-of-5 shooting (80%) from the floor, marking Shepard's seventh game of the season with at least eight rebounds.

Team Notes

With today's 79-66 win over Phoenix, Cheryl Reeve notched her 350th career win today, joining Mike Thibault as the only coach in WNBA history to reach the milestone. Reeve's all-time record is now 350-183 (65.5%), the third-highest winning percentage in league history.

The Lynx held the Mercury to just 35.7% shooting from the field (25-of-70), marking the 10th time this season Minnesota has kept an opponent under 40% shooting. Minnesota is now 173-9 all-time when keeping opponents under 40% from the floor since 2011.

The matchup marked the 12th time this season that four or more players have scored in double figures (McBride- 18, Williams- 12, Smith- 11, and Napheesa Collier- 10) after today's contest.

Seven different Lynx players had five or more rebounds against Phoenix (Shepard - 8, Williams - 7, Bridget Carleton - 6, Collier - 5, Maria Kliundikova - 5, Smith - 5, McBride - 5), the highest single-game total for Minnesota, and tying the most in WNBA history.







