AT&T 4-Point Shot Highlights Special Rules for 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

July 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - The AT&T 4-Point Shot will highlight a series of four special rules being implemented for use solely during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, set for Saturday, July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+).

The special rules being put into effect for the purpose of providing added excitement and an enhanced pace of play for the 2025 AT&T All-Star Game format, are as follows:

AT&T 4-Point Shot

Four circles - two at each end of the court - will be placed above the current three-point line at a distance of 28-feet from the rim [approximately six feet further than the current three-point line]

Each four-foot circle shall be designated as the "AT&T 4-Point Shot" area

Any shot made by a player who has contact within the 4-point area upon attempting the shot will be credited as four points

For every AT&T 4-Point Shot made, AT&T will make a donation to foundations supported by the WNBA and selected by players

(See court diagram below)

20-Second Shot Clock

The shot clock will be shortened from 24 to 20 seconds. The shot clock will still reset to 14 seconds after an offensive rebound.

Live-Play Substitutions

Teams will be permitted to implement hockey-like player substitutions while the ball is in play, provided certain conditions are met:

Only the offensive team may make live-play substitutions, and only one player substitution is permitted per possession

One player can exit the court, and another can enter onto the court only while their team has possession of the ball in the backcourt

The players exiting and entering the court must do so in the backcourt between the 28-foot mark and the half-court line

The player entering onto the court may not touch the ball in the backcourt

Not adhering to any of the above guidelines will result in a turnover and the ball shall be awarded to the opposing team.

Automatic Points for Free-Throw Attempts: "No Free-Throws"

In circumstances that would require a player to shoot free throw(s), the player will automatically be credited with the maximum available point(s) given the situation. In such cases, the box score will reflect the appropriate number of free-throws as attempted and as made

The only time in which players will physically attempt a free throw will be during the last two minutes of the fourth quarter and during the entirety of any overtime period(s)







