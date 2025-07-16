Sun Fall in Back-And-Forth Contest to Fever, 85-77

July 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Boston, MA - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (3-19) fell to the Indiana Fever (12-10), 85-77, playing at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Sun drop to 1-2 against the Fever during the 2025 regular season, with their final meeting coming on August 17 in Uncasville.

The two teams played in front of a sold-out crowd, with 19,156 tickets sold, marking the third sell out of the 2025 season for the Sun, the third highest attendance to a WNBA game this season to date, and the second largest number of tickets sold to a Connecticut Sun game in the franchise's history.

Tina Charles led the Sun in the effort with her fourth double-double of the season. She finished with 21 points, a season-high 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in the game. Charles went 7/19 from the field and 7/9 from the free throw line on the night.

Rookie guard Leila Lacan added a career-high 19 points, along with one rebound, one assist and a career-high three steals in 24 minutes off the bench in the game. Bria Hartley rounded out the Sun's double-digit scorers with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Fever jumped out to a 15-8 lead over the Sun to start the game, after starting 7/7 from the floor. A 20-14 finish to the first quarter by the Sun closed the gap to one, 29-28, heading into the second. Tina Charles had nine points in the first to lead all Connecticut scorers. The Sun trailed by nine, 39-30 but scored 10 unanswered to take a one-point lead, 40-39, with 2:32 to play in the first half and force the Fever to burn a timeout. Indiana close the half on a 6-2 spurt to take a 45-42 lead into the locker room.

The Sun tied the ball game multiple times to begin the second half, but the Fever took a 54-49 edge with 5:19 to play in the third. Connecticut closed the third on an 11-8 run to cut it back to two, 62-60, heading into the fourth. The Sun trailed the Fever, 72-68, after Indiana started the fourth outscoring Connecticut, 10-8, with 5:43 to play in the game. Connecticut would get as close as two points in the final minutes of the fourth, but Indiana outscored Connecticut, 23-17, in the final quarter to secure the 85-77 win.

The Sun shot 36.1% (30/83) while the Fever went 49.2% (29/59) from the field in tonight's game. Both teams hit five three-point field goals, with the Sun going 5/25 and the Fever shooting 5/19. The Sun outrebounded the Fever, 40-37, tying their season-high in total rebounds in the game.

Connecticut moves to 1-1 all-time when playing in the TD Garden, winning last season's contest against the Los Angeles Sparks, 69-61.

The Fever were led by Kelsey Mitchell with 20 points, while veteran forward Natasha Howard added 18 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 77 28 14 18 17 Charles- 21 Morrow-12 Three players- 3

IND 85 29 15 18 23 Mitchell- 20 Howard- 13 Clark- 7

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun are back in action after the WNBA All-Star Break on Thursday, July 24 at 7:00 PM ET when they host the Los Angeles Sparks at Mohegan Sun Arena.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.