Sun Fall in Back-And-Forth Contest to Fever, 85-77
July 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Boston, MA - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (3-19) fell to the Indiana Fever (12-10), 85-77, playing at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Sun drop to 1-2 against the Fever during the 2025 regular season, with their final meeting coming on August 17 in Uncasville.
The two teams played in front of a sold-out crowd, with 19,156 tickets sold, marking the third sell out of the 2025 season for the Sun, the third highest attendance to a WNBA game this season to date, and the second largest number of tickets sold to a Connecticut Sun game in the franchise's history.
Tina Charles led the Sun in the effort with her fourth double-double of the season. She finished with 21 points, a season-high 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in the game. Charles went 7/19 from the field and 7/9 from the free throw line on the night.
Rookie guard Leila Lacan added a career-high 19 points, along with one rebound, one assist and a career-high three steals in 24 minutes off the bench in the game. Bria Hartley rounded out the Sun's double-digit scorers with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.
The Fever jumped out to a 15-8 lead over the Sun to start the game, after starting 7/7 from the floor. A 20-14 finish to the first quarter by the Sun closed the gap to one, 29-28, heading into the second. Tina Charles had nine points in the first to lead all Connecticut scorers. The Sun trailed by nine, 39-30 but scored 10 unanswered to take a one-point lead, 40-39, with 2:32 to play in the first half and force the Fever to burn a timeout. Indiana close the half on a 6-2 spurt to take a 45-42 lead into the locker room.
The Sun tied the ball game multiple times to begin the second half, but the Fever took a 54-49 edge with 5:19 to play in the third. Connecticut closed the third on an 11-8 run to cut it back to two, 62-60, heading into the fourth. The Sun trailed the Fever, 72-68, after Indiana started the fourth outscoring Connecticut, 10-8, with 5:43 to play in the game. Connecticut would get as close as two points in the final minutes of the fourth, but Indiana outscored Connecticut, 23-17, in the final quarter to secure the 85-77 win.
The Sun shot 36.1% (30/83) while the Fever went 49.2% (29/59) from the field in tonight's game. Both teams hit five three-point field goals, with the Sun going 5/25 and the Fever shooting 5/19. The Sun outrebounded the Fever, 40-37, tying their season-high in total rebounds in the game.
Connecticut moves to 1-1 all-time when playing in the TD Garden, winning last season's contest against the Los Angeles Sparks, 69-61.
The Fever were led by Kelsey Mitchell with 20 points, while veteran forward Natasha Howard added 18 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST
CON 77 28 14 18 17 Charles- 21 Morrow-12 Three players- 3
IND 85 29 15 18 23 Mitchell- 20 Howard- 13 Clark- 7
NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun are back in action after the WNBA All-Star Break on Thursday, July 24 at 7:00 PM ET when they host the Los Angeles Sparks at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 16, 2025
- Dallas Wings Sign Grace Berger to Seven-Day Hardship Contract - Dallas Wings
- Fever Face Liberty in Final Game Before WNBA All-Star 2025 - Indiana Fever
- Los Angeles Sparks Wallop Washington, Win Second Straight - Los Angeles Sparks
- Mystics at Sparks Postgame Notes - July 15, 2025 - Washington Mystics
- Sun Fall in Back-And-Forth Contest to Fever, 85-77 - Connecticut Sun
- Indiana Fever Secure Hard-Fought Win over Connecticut Sun - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.