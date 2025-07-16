Commonwealth of Massachusetts Proclaims July 15 'WNBA Day in Boston'

July 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

BOSTON - The Commonwealth of Massachusetts officially proclaimed July 15, 2025 to be 'WNBA Day in Boston'. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signed the official proclamation the same day the Connecticut Sun took on the Indiana Fever at TD Garden, marking the second year in a row the Sun sold out TD Garden. The attendance of 19,156 is the highest in franchise history and the third highest attended WNBA game of the 2025 season.

The contest also marks the second time in WNBA history two teams have matched up in Boston, Massachusetts. During the 2024 season, the Connecticut Sun made WNBA history playing the first-ever WNBA regular season contest in the birthplace of basketball against the Los Angeles Sparks.

