Connecticut Sun Sign Haley Peters

July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the organization has signed forward Haley Peters to a seven-day contract. Per team policy, no terms were disclosed.

Peters originally signed a training camp contract with the Sun prior to the 2025 regular season and has appeared in 19 regular season contests for the team this year, averaging 2.7 points, 2.6 rebound and 1.0 assists per game.

The Sun are back in action on tonight against the Indiana Fever at the TD Garden in Boston, MA at 8:00 PM ET.

