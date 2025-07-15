Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark to Participate in 2025 WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest
July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark is set to participate in the 2025 WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest on July 18, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, it was announced today, marking her first-ever professional three-point contest.
Clark headlines this year's WNBA All-Star festivities, hosted in the Fever's home in downtown Indianapolis, as she was also selected as one of two captains for the game on Saturday, July 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Clark's Fever teammate Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell will take the court alongside her and the rest of Team Clark, looking to defend their home court against Napheesa Collier's squad.
Last year Clark set a new franchise record for three-pointers made in a single season, making 122 three-pointers surpassing the previous Indiana Fever record of 102 set by Kelsey Mitchell in 2023. Additionally, her 122 three-pointers led the entire WNBA in 2024 and were just four off the WNBA league record set by Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty in 2023, while also setting a WNBA record for most three-pointers made in a single season by a rookie. This year Clark has made 28 three-pointers in 12 games played.
While in college at the University of Iowa, Clark broke and set the Division 1 record for three-pointers made, making 548 across her career. Clark also holds the record for most three-pointers in a single season, scoring 201 in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Last year's winner of the WNBA STARRY 3-point contest, Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream, made 22 of her possible 40 attempts, while 2023's winner, Sabrina Ionescu from the NY Liberty, made 37 out of a possible 40 to take home the trophy. This year Clark will compete against the likes of Ionescu and rookie Sonia Citron of the Washington Mystics.
