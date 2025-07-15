Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces - July 16

July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings return home to College Park Center where they've won four straight to host the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth arena on KFAA29. Ron Thulin and Naismith Hall of Famer Nancy Leiberman will be on the call with former Wings guard Tiffany Bias-Patmon reporting.

The Wings have won four consecutive games at College Park Center, most recently scoring a 98-89 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on July 3. Since then, Dallas hit the road and has dropped three straight, including a 102-83 setback at the Indiana Fever on Sunday despite 21 points from Paige Bueckers.

Dallas (6-16) and Las Vegas (10-11) last met on June 13 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in a game which had both teams leading by double digits before the host Aces rallied from an 11-point deficit in the final four minutes to pick up the win. Since that game, Dallas has seen notable contributions particularly from their newcomers, including JJ Quinerly, Aziaha James and Li Yueru, while also winning five of its last 10 outings. For more on the recent impact of Wings newcomers, see below.

Las Vegas is coming off a 104-102 victory over the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday. The Aces are also 5-5 over their last 10 games.

2025 Wings-Aces Schedule & Results

6/13 @ LVA L, 84-88

7/16 @ DAL 7 p.m. CT (KFAA29)

7/27 @ DAL 3 p.m. CT (KFAA29)

8/17 @ LVA 2:30 p.m. CT (ABC)

Aces lead the all-time series 43-36

Game Status Report

DiJonai Carrington - Questionable (Rib)

Ty Harris - Out (Left Knee)

Maddy Siegrist - Out (Right Knee)







