Haley Jones Upgraded Ahead of Tonight's Game at Golden State

Published on September 4, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

San Francisco, CA - Dallas Wings guard/forward Haley Jones, who has missed the last two games with a right knee injury, has been upgraded to questionable for tonight's game at the Golden State Valkyries. Jones, a native of the Bay Area and Stanford graduate, participated in shootaround at Chase Center this morning. Her availability for tonight will be determined later this afternoon. In anticipation that Jones will be available to play, the Wings have released Serena Sundell, who was signed to a hardship contract due to the Dallas injuries.

In addition, Myisha Hines-Allen, who is currently dealing with an illness, has been upgraded to probable.

Updated Game Status Report: Dallas Wings at Golden State Valkyries

Sept. 4, 2025 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

Luisa Geiselsöder - Out (Right Shoulder)

Ty Harris - Out (Left Knee)

Myisha Hines-Allen - Probable (Illness)

Haley Jones - Questionable (Right Knee)

Arike Ogunbowale - Out (Right Knee)

JJ Quinerly - Out (Left Knee)

Li Yueru - Out (Left Knee)







