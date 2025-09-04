Fever Host Sky for Fifth and Final Meeting this Season

After a three-game road trip, the Fever return home to host the Chicago Sky on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever will be going for a season sweep over the Sky. They are 4-0 this season against Chicago and have won all four meetings by double digits, with an average margin of victory of 24.8 points.

After dropping games in Golden State and Phoenix, the Fever have slipped to eighth place in the WNBA standings, but they still control their own destiny to make the playoffs.

Indiana's magic number to clinch a playoff spot is three with three games remaining. The Fever can reach the postseason by winning out, if either Los Angeles or Seattle lose three games, or any combination of Fever wins + Sparks or Storm losses that adds up to three.

The Sky have had a disappointing season and have dropped nine of their last 11 games entering Friday. They are coming off an 88-64 win over Connecticut on Wednesday, but star forward Angel Reese picked up her eighth technical foul of the season in the game, triggering an automatic suspension on Friday.

Reese will end up missing three of the five games against the Fever this season as she sat out two previous meetings due to injury. Reese averages 14.7 points and a league-leading 12.6 rebounds per game.







