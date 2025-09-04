Five Chicago Players Score in Double Figures in 88-64 Sky Win over Sun

Published on September 4, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky defeated the Connecticut Sun 88-64 inside Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 3. The Sky are now 10-30 on the season, 6-15 at home, 4-15 against Eastern Conference opponents and 34-39 against the Sun all time.

Angel Reese recorded her 23rd double-double to lead the Sky to victory in tonight's matchup. She recorded 18 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and tied a season-high four steals. Kamilla Cardoso totaled 16 points, five rebounds, and three blocks. Kia Nurse added 12 points and three rebounds. To round out the Sky, Elizabeth Williams and Rachel Banham recorded 10 points each. Williams finished the night with one steal and one block, while Banham recorded four assists and a rebound.

Tina Charles led Connecticut in scoring with 19 points and two rebounds. Saniya Rivers recorded 16 points and two rebounds. Lindsay Allen and Leïla Lacan totaled eight points each, while Allen added four rebounds, a steal and a block. Lacan tallied three rebounds, a steal and a block. Aaliyah Edwards finished the night with four points, eight rebounds, a steal and a block.

More highlights include:

Tina Charles passed Diana Taurasi for most field goals made in WNBA history with 3,342 field goals and counting

The Sky had five players finish scoring in double figures, with Reese (18), Cardoso (16), Nurse (12), Williams (10) and Banham (10) scoring 66 of the Sky's 88 points

NEXT UP: The Sky head to Indianapolis to play the Indiana Fever on Friday, Sept. 5 inside Gainbridge Arena. The Sky are 0-3 against the Fever this season and 36-37 against them all time.

In their last matchup, Kelsey Mitchell recorded a season-high 35 points, scoring 10 in the third quarter to hold off Sky's last-game surge. Mitchell was the first player in WNBA history to finish a game with 35 or more points, seven or more three-pointers, six or more assists, and three or more steals. Aaliyah Boston recorded her 10th double-double of the season with 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

The Fever are now 21-20 on the season after Tuesday's night loss against the Phoenix Mercury. Indiana is ranked third in the Eastern Conference standings. Mitchell leads the Fever in scoring averaging 20.5 points per game. Aaliyah Boston leads the team in rebounds (8.2), assists (3.7) and blocks (1.0) per game. Lexie Hull leads the Fever in steals averaging 1.2 per game.

The final matchup between the two teams tips off at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ION.

KEY RUNS:

The Sky went on a 23-8 run from 9:41 to 3:02 in the first quarter

Chicago went on a 13-5 run from 1:15 in the first quarter to 4:07 in the second quarter

The Sky went on a 16-6 run from 5:07 to 1:51 in the third quarter

Chicago went on a 13-5 from 4:47 to 0:42 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Sky recorded three blocks in the first quarter

Chicago tallied three blocks in the fourth quarter

The Sky shot 47.7% (31 of 65) from the field, 46.7% (7 of 15) from three and 79.2% (19 of 24) from the free throw line while the Suns shot 38.5% (25 of 65) from the floor, 31.3% (5 of 16) from three and 75.0% (9 of 12) from the free throw line

The Sky led the entire game

Chicago led Connecticut points in the paint 40-28

Every player who played in tonight's game for the Sky scored at least four points

The Sky scored 33 bench points, up from their average of 19.6

The Sky scored 22 points off the Sun's 16 turnovers

The Sky are 4-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents

CHICAGO NOTES:

Kamilla Cardoso accounted for six of the Sky's 14 points in the second quarter (four points, two points created from assists)

Michaela Onyenwere accounted for six of Chicago's 14 in the second quarter (one point, five points created from assists)

Angel Reese recorded five offensive rebounds in the third quarter

Sevgi Uzun accounted for 10 of the Sky's 22 points in the fourth quarter (two points, eight points created from assists)

CONNECTICUT NOTES:

Tina Charles accounted for six of the Sun's 10 points in the first quarter

Charles accounted for three of Connecticut's 17 points in the second quarter

Charles accounted for four of the Sun's 17 points in the third quarter

Haley Peters accounted for eight of Connecticut's 20 points in the fourth quarter (three points, five points created from assists)

Saniya Rivers accounted for 11 of the Sun's 20 points in the fourth quarter







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.