Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Ruled out for Remainder of 2025 Season

Published on September 4, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season, the team announced today. Clark, a two-time All-Star and the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, has been sidelined since suffering a right groin injury during the Fever's 87-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on July 15. Clark also suffered a bone bruise at a later date during her recovery process.

"Caitlin has worked so hard throughout this time, doing everything possible to recover and return to the court but, ultimately, time is not on our side," said Indiana Fever COO and GM Amber Cox. "While we will continue working with Caitlin and provide her with every resource we have available, there is not enough time left in our season for her to safely return, and her long-term health and well-being remains our top priority. We are looking forward to having her back at full strength to start the 2026 season."

Clark appeared in 13 games during the regular season, averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game, while helping lead the team to the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup title.







