Boston, Mitchell Step Outside Comfort Zones and into All-League Conversation

Published on September 4, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Resiliency emerged as a buzzword surrounding the injury-plagued Indiana Fever far before season award conversations bubbled up between those attuned to WNBA happenings. Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston have embodied it as players before that, but now, as Indiana battles through countless trials, Mitchell and Boston shine as their growth becomes Indiana's own ascension.

The duo has come so far as to garner All-WNBA interest - each with a case deserving of selection.

The injury bug obliterated much of the Fever's depth at the point guard position this season - a tough position to replace. Indiana has navigated injuries to four separate guards this season - Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, and Sydney Colson - all of whom profoundly impact the Fever offense, and consequently impact Boston in the post.

"When you're missing all of those guys on the floor, we've almost had to try to reinvent how we get AB touches," coach Stephanie White said. "Sometimes it's more successful than others, but you know, her leadership has continued to improve...She's a real instinctual, high IQ player. Her passing continues to improve as well."

Despite the disruption at guard, Boston has delivered a career year statistically. She's averaging career highs in points per game (15.2) and assists per game (3.7) while shooting 53.8 percent from the field. Her consistency down low has helped the Fever scrape out a win on more than one occasion, and her positive mindset buoys an Indiana locker room inundated by waves of adversity.

Boston hasn't just endured the Fever's hardships - she's found new ways to unlock her game in the midst of them.

"We've seen her in so many different roles," White said. "In college, predominantly back to the basket. Her rookie year, predominantly back to the basket. Then you get her playing with [Clark] and you see her in so much of the pick-and-roll. And I think we're adding to her game this year just using her as a hub and facilitating as much as being able to score."

Boston's willingness to expand her skillset in order to keep her team afloat throughout injury crises isn't just the mark of a great player, but the character of a leader. She continues to find new wrinkles in her game that open the floor for her teammates or create better opportunities for Indiana to find success.

"She knows what I'm good at, and I know what she's good at," Mitchell said of her synergy with Boston.

Mitchell herself has been a versatile piece for the Fever throughout a tumultuous season for the guard group. She's played more point guard this season than in all eight of her years in the WNBA, always willing to sacrifice for the team.

Mitchell's motivation is simple.

"She just wants to play basketball," White said. "She's a competitor...Every time we've had a reshuffling of the guard, so to speak, she's taken her game to another level. We've needed her to. She's put this team on her shoulders."

Mitchell gives whatever the Fever needs. If a big scoring night is what Indiana needs from Kelsey Mitchell, she can do that. She's recorded four 30-point games this season. If it's playmaking - as the Fever have often needed this season - Mitchell can provide that, too. She's tallied 10 games with five or more assists.

And on the rare occasion that Mitchell must shoulder even more weight, she's capable of that as well. All four of Mitchell's 30-point performances were paired with six or more assists. And she keeps stepping up, sometimes even on the defensive side of the ball.

"We've also had to ask her, at times, to be the best defensive player on the floor," White said. "...I just continue to be really proud of her and the way that she has embraced everything, and in her leadership on the floor as well. I mean she's just been a joy to be around and to coach and she continues to lead by example every day."

Both Boston and Mitchell have adjusted on the fly, filled new roles, and unlocked areas of their personal games that have allowed the Fever to find success. Both challenged themselves to grow as players, and both are delivering career years despite the discomfort of roster inconsistencies.

Neither Boston nor Mitchell have allowed themselves to be comfortable this season. They've constantly been challenged to do more, expand themselves, and step outside the box into the friction of uncomfortable circumstances. All-WNBA caliber players embody those same traits - the willingness to push their teammates to be great while challenging themselves to do the same - and the few that earn selections do so while leading their teams to success.

Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell have been the cornerstones of the Indiana Fever's success this season.

"You've just really got to care about the people that you play with," Mitchell said. "And I think it just fuels who we are as people. And y'all get to see it as a team for us."







