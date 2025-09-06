Indiana Fever Defeat Sky in 20-Point Home Win

Published on September 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (22-20) took one step closer towards clinching a playoff berth with a 97-77 win over the Chicago Sky, keeping the team above the playoff line with two games left in the regular season. Without needing to rely on the results of other teams, the Fever will need to win just one of their two remaining games to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.

With 13 points from Kelsey Mitchell and four points each from Lexie Hull, Aerial Powers, and Damiris Dantas, the Fever led the Chicago Sky 31-15 at the end of the first quarter. The Fever maintained their double-digit lead throughout the second quarter with 11 points from Odyssey Sims and eight points from Natasha Howard for a 56-41 lead at halftime.

Indiana continued to lead Chicago 78-60 at the end of the third quarter, with five points from Mitchell, four points from Howard, and three pointers from Hull, Dantas, and Shey Peddy. The Fever closed out the game with 19 points in the fourth quarter, securing the 20-point victory.

POST-GAME NOTES

Indiana Fever Notes:

Indiana matched a franchise record with 22 wins in a single season, meeting a record set in 2009 and then again in 2012. With two left the Fever have the opportunity to set a new record with one win out of a possible two.

Kelsey Mitchell became the fifth player in WNBA history to score 850 points in a single season, joining Jewell Loyd (2023), Breanna Stewart (2023), Diana Taurasi (2006) and A'ja Wilson (2023, 2024, 2025). Mitchell's 20 points tonight bring her season total to 862 points, the second-most by a guard in a single season in WNBA history, second to Loyd who scored 939 in 2023 and surpassing league legend, Taurasi.

Mitchell's 20 points marks the 110 th 20+ point game of her career, only 19 players in the history of the WNBA history have more. It also marks Mitchell's 24 th 20+ point game this season, with only five players in the history of the league recording more in a single season.

With the win, the Fever have guaranteed back-to-back .500 seasons for the first time since the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever face the Washington Mystics in the team's last road game of the season on Sunday, September 7 at 3 p.m. ET, broadcast nationally on NBA TV and locally on WTHR.







