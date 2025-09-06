Dream Top Sparks
Published on September 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
Rhyne Howard delivered a historic performance with 37 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists - her third 30+ point outing this year and fifth straight game leading the team in scoring. She tied her career-high with 17 points in a quarter, set a new career-high with 29 points in a half, tied the franchise record for most 35+ point games, and became the first player in WNBA history with multiple games of 9 three-pointers.
Maya Caldwell came off the bench to score 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists, tying her career-high in scoring and setting a new career-high with 5 made three-pointers.
Naz Hillmon grabbed a team-high 9 rebounds (her 14th time leading Atlanta on the glass) while adding 8 points and 3 assists.
Jordan Canada directed the offense with a team-high 8 assists, adding 4 points and 3 rebounds - her 16th game leading the team in assists.
Sika Koné scored her first points in an Atlanta Dream uniform, finishing with 4 points.
Quarter-by-Quarter Recap
Q1
Brionna Jones set the tone early, knocking down a pair of free throws to open the scoring before finding Howard for a three-pointer on the next possession. Jones then connected on back-to-back threes, forcing Los Angeles to adjust defensively.
Brittney Griner powered her way to interior baskets, giving Atlanta a balanced inside-out attack.
Howard got hot from beyond the arc, piling up 15 points in the quarter, while Hillmon and Caldwell each hit from deep to spread the floor.
The Dream closed the first 10 minutes shooting an impressive 70% from three-point range and a perfect 100% at the free-throw line, building momentum to carry forward. Atlanta led 31-24 after a fast-paced opening frame.
Q2
Nia Coffey opened the quarter with her first three-pointer, and Te-Hina Paopao followed by hitting a jumper and then a triple to push the lead into double digits.
Canada sparked the defense, stripping the ball and racing upcourt to feed Coffey for an easy layup.
Paopao stayed aggressive, knocking down a quick bucket off a Howard assist, and Howard herself responded with a personal scoring burst, connecting on back-to-back threes before slipping through the lane for a contested finish.
Los Angeles battled back behind perimeter shooting of their own, cutting into the gap.
Canada steadied the team with a late free throw, and the Dream entered halftime with a 56-52 advantage, keeping control despite a Sparks push.
Q3
Jones came out of the locker room aggressive, scoring the Dream's first eight points of the half with a mix of interior footwork and soft touch around the rim. Her run re-established Atlanta's grip on the game.
Caldwell ignited the bench, draining back-to-back threes from opposite corners, each coming off clean ball movement from Canada and Howard.
The outside barrage continued as Howard buried her eighth and ninth threes of the night, matching her own WNBA record.
Atlanta's defense tightened, holding Los Angeles to just one field goal over a four-minute stretch, and forcing multiple turnovers that fueled transition buckets.
The Dream's three-point efficiency remained high at 50% in the quarter, while Caldwell and Howard combined for timely rebounds to limit second-chance opportunities. Atlanta outscored Los Angeles by nine in the frame, taking an 85-72 lead into the final period.
Q4
Howard opened the quarter smoothly, knocking down a mid-range jumper off Canada's feed, and Naz Hillmon added her second three-pointer to push the margin even wider.
Caldwell continued her breakout night, sinking her fourth three-pointer to extend the advantage toward the 100-point mark.
Canada then joined the scoring column from deep, drilling a wide-open three to officially push Atlanta into triple digits.
Sika Koné capped off the night with her first points as a Dream, calmly hitting four free throws down the stretch as Atlanta maintained control.
With the bench contributing and Howard's efficiency anchoring the offense, Atlanta closed out a dominant 104-85 win, securing their 28th victory of the season in historic fashion.
Key Notes
The Dream started Jordan Canada, Te-Hina Paopao, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Brionna Jones, improving to 2-0 with that lineup this season.
Atlanta's all-time record vs. Los Angeles is now 26-20 overall and 15-8 at home. The Dream swept the regular season series, 3-0.
With their 28th win of the season, Atlanta notched its second 100-point game and highest point total of the regular season.
Head Coach Karl Smesko tied Michael Cooper (2000) for the most wins by a first-year head coach in WNBA history (28).
The Dream tied the WNBA single-game record with 19 made three-pointers.
