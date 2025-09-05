Valkyries Clinch Playoff Berth After Win over Wings

Published on September 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Veronica Burton's and-1 with 22.3 seconds left was the dagger, as the Golden State Valkyries clinched their first postseason berth in the team's inaugural season, defeating the Dallas Wings 84-80 at Chase Center on Thursday night.

Up by two points with under 30 seconds to go, Burton took Paige Bueckers off the dribble and was able to finish at the rim with contact to put the game with a five-point Valkyries lead.

Although the Valkyries finished the game with 84 points, the offense was not clicking to start the contest. The Valkyries were held scoreless in the opening three minutes of the game, falling behind 10-0, but clawed their way back, taking a one-point lead heading into the second quarter.

After falling behind again early in the second half, the Valkyries once again showed their fight, overcoming a 13-point deficit.

VALKYRIES CLINCH PLAYOFF BERTH

The Valkyries clinched a postseason berth after their victory on Thursday night against the Dallas Wings. The Valkyries are the first-ever WNBA expansion team to reach the postseason during their inaugural season.

Full Playoff Picture

BURTON COMES UP CLUTCH

Veronica Burton scored seven points in the final 23 seconds of the game to put the game out of reach. Burton finished the game with 15 points and a team-high-tying five assists.

JANELLE LEADS THE OFFENSE

Janelle Salaün scored in double figures for the 11th time in her past 13 games, scoring a team-high 19 points.

Nine of her 19 points came in the fourth quarter, including three clutch free throws in the final minute of the contest.

THIRD QUARTER CLOSE

The Valkyries closed the third quarter on a 17-8 run to cut their deficit to just four points heading into the final frame. Carla Leite scored six points during the span, able to get downhill on the Wings defense and finish at the rim.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries host the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday in their home finale (5:30 p.m.; KPIX+ (Bay Area), KION (Monterey)) before finishing their season on the road against the Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx.







