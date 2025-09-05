Postgame Notes: MIN vs LVA (9.4.25)

Published on September 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







LAS VEGAS ACES 97 (27-14), MINNESOTA LYNX 87 (32-9)

September 4, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

In 28:12 minutes off the bench, Natisha Hiedeman posted a season-high 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting (80.0%) from the field, going 2-for-3 from beyond the arc (66.7%) and 4-of-5 from the line. Tonight's contest marks the seventh time Hiedeman has totaled 15+ points off the bench this season, leading the league in reserve players to do so.

Hiedeman added six rebounds (two offensive), five assists and a game-high four steals, marking the eighth time she has scored 10+ points and three+ assists off the bench this season.

Napheesa Collier reached 1,500 career rebounds and her 3,500th career point tonight, totaling 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting (38.5%) from the floor, adding one from three-point range, six rebounds and three assists. Collier has now tallied two+ assists and six+ rebounds in eight of her last ten games.

Kayla McBride registered six assists, three rebounds (one offensive), two steals, and 10 points tonight. McBride now has six games on the season with two+ from three-point range, five+ assists and three+ rebounds.

Bridget Carleton had a perfect shooting night, going 3-for-3 entirely from beyond the arc, while also adding three rebounds (one offensive), one assist and a steal. Tonight was Carleton's sixth game of the season with three+ three-point field goals and three+ rebounds.

Team Notes

The Lynx bench tallied 29 points, marking the 23rd game this season that Minnesota's bench has scored 15+ in a game. The effort was led by Hiedeman (22), Maria Kliundikova (3), Jessica Shepard (2) and Anastasiia Olairi Kosu (2).

As a team, Minnesota shot 36-of-67 (53.8%) from the floor, marking the 14th time this season the Lynx have shot above 50% from the field.

The Lynx outscored the Aces in both second chance points (10-8) and fast break points (13-12) throughout the contest.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.