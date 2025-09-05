Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Lynx - 9/6/25

Published on September 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Fresh off of clinching a playoff berth in their expansion season, the Golden State Valkyries will host the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday night in the team's final home regular season game of the 2025 season. The Valkyries have won five straight games, while the Lynx have already secured the top seed in the playoffs.

This will be the third of four meetings between the two teams this season, with the Lynx taking the first two matchups, most recently a 82-71 win in Minnesota on July 5.

The Valkyries will be celebrating Fan Appreciation Night in Ballhalla on Saturday, with all fans in attendance receiving a Valkyries deck of cards.

Valkyries vs. Lynx

Saturday, Sept. 6 | Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries won their fifth consecutive game, defeating the Dallas Wings 84-80 on Thursday night at Chase Center. The Valkyries gave up the opening 10 points of the game, but were able to claw back, with it's victory clinching a postseason berth.

Janelle Salaün scored a team-high 19 points, while Veronica Burton scored seven of her 15 points in the game's final 23 seconds to close out the victory. Rookie guard Paige Bueckers led the Wings with 27 points, six assists and four steals. » Full Game Recap

EXPANSION TEAM HISTORY

The Golden State Valkyries (23-18) made WNBA history Thursday night, becoming the first-ever expansion franchise to reach the playoffs in their inaugural season with their victory over the Dallas Wings at Chase Center. The Valkyries debut campaign has seen them set the WNBA record for most wins by an expansion team (23 and counting) while selling out all 21 home games. The 18,064 average attendance is highest in the history of the WNBA.

"It feels great," Janelle Salaün said of clinching a playoff spot. "Because, like you said, I think a lot of people didn't believe in us. But it fires us up, it's a good thing. It's better to start as an underdog and just prove to everyone. I feel like a lot of girls in this team have been in this position. I think about V (Veronica Burton), and other people, Carla (Leite) also, myself. So it's something that we're used to, and we just did it as a group."

MINNESOTA SCOUTING REPORT

The Lynx have already cliched home-court advantage in the playoffs, locking up the No. 1 seed with their win over the Connecticut Sun last week. Minnesota has been the most consistent team all season and currently leads the league in both offensive rating (110.4) and defensive rating (98.0). They also lead the WNBA in points (87.0 PPG), field goal percentage (47.6%), 3-point percentage (38.4%), and assists (23.6 APG).

Napheesa Collier, an MVP candidate, is having one of the best seasons of her career, ranking in the top five in the league in scoring (23.1 PPG), steals (1.6 SPG) and blocks (1.6 PPG). Guard Courtney Williams ranks second in the league in assists, while Kayla McBride has made the second most 3-pointers in the league this season.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.