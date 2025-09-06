Fever Beat Sky to Complete Season Sweep, Magic Number Down to One

Published on September 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever's magic number is down to one. The Fever (22-20) handled the Chicago Sky (10-31) 97-77 on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to sweep the season series with Chicago. That result, coupled with Los Angeles' loss to Atlanta on Friday, means that the Fever can clinch a playoff berth on Sunday with either a win or a Sparks loss.

The Fever jumped in front early on Friday, taking a 31-15 lead after the first quarter. They pushed the margin as high as 21 points and never let Chicago back with single digits over the remainder of the game.

All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell led five Fever players in double figures, finishing with 20 points and eight assists. Natasha Howard added 18 points, seven rebounds, and four steals.

Odyssey Sims scored all 13 of her points in the first half, Aliyah Boston tallied 11 points and five assists, and Aerial Powers chipped in 10 points off the bench.

Kamilla Cardoso led the Sky with 18 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Chicago was without Angel Reese, the WNBA's leading rebounder, who was suspended for Friday's game after picking up her eighth technical foul of the season on Wednesday night.

The Fever went 5-0 against Chicago this season, winning all five games by double digits and by a cumulative total of 119 points, the highest point differential by one team over another in a regular season series in WNBA history.

The Fever will travel to Baltimore to face the Mystics on Sunday. They will return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to close out the regular season by hosting Minnesota on Tuesday.







