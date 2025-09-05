Aces Make It a Baker's Dozen in Defeating Lynx 97-87

Published on September 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - A'ja Wilson scored 31 points, Jackie Young had 20, Chelsea Gray posted 13 points and 10 assists and NaLyssa Smith chipped in 10 in leading the Las Vegas Aces (27-14) to a 97-87 victory over the Minnesota Lynx (32-9) on Thursday night in T-Mobile Arena. The win upped the Aces winning streak to a franchise-best 13 games, breaking a tie with the 2012 San Antonio Stars.

Natisha Hiedeman scored a season-high 22 points off the bench for the Lynx.

TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Aces 26 21 23 27 97

Lynx 24 20 22 21 87

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 26, Minnesota 24)

In a very tightly contested first quarter, there were three lead changes, a single tied score and neither team held more than a 5-point advantage. The Aces hit on 63.2% of their shots from the field, 2 of 5 from 3-point, while Minnesota went 58.8% from the field and was 4 of 7 from deep. Wilson, who made her first 5 field goal attempts, led all scorers with 10 points and Bridget Carleton went 3 of 3 from distance for 9 points for Minnesota.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 47, Minnesota 44)

The Aces and Lynx remained close and after a Gray layup at 5:26 pushed the Aces in front 34-33, Aaliyah Nye followed with a 3-pointer for a 37-33 lead midway through the frame. The Aces never fell behind again. However, Minnesota never fell too far in arrears and evened the score for the third time in the frame, 42-all at 1:42. A Young 3-pointer broke the tie with 49.7 seconds on the clock. Two points were scored on each end to bring the first half to a close. Shooting cooled for both teams, with the Aces dropping to 43.8%, including 2 of 5 from distance, while Minnesota hit 45% of its field goal attempts but went just 1 of 7 behind the arc. Wilson paced the Aces with 7 points and Kayla McBride had 7 for the Lynx.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 70, Minnesota 66)

Holding a 52-51 edge, the Aces strung together an 11-4 run for a 63-55 advantage - their largest of the night to that point. However, Minnesota countered with a 7-0 spurt, during which time the Aces missed 3 shots and their lead cut back to 1 point, 63-62. With the Aces holding on 65-64, Young netted a 3 and after a Lynx basket, Gray beat the buzzer to close the quarter. The Aces made 47.1% (8-17 FGs) from the field but hit 4 of 5 from distance and went 3 of 3 from the line; the Lynx made 55.6% (10-18 FGs) of their field goal attempts, 2 of 3 from 3-point and missed both their attempts from the line. Wilson scored 7 points and Heideman had 7 for the Lynx.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 97, Minnesota 87)

Las Vegas scored the first 6 points for the first double-digit lead of the night, 76-66 at 7:38, but Minnesota hit back and with 6:27 to play, closed to 76-71. The Aces responded with a 9-1 run behind baskets from four different players for an 85-72 advantage at 4:43. Thirty-seven seconds later, the Aces were back up by 13, their largest lead of the night, 87-74. The Lynx tallied the next 6 but a Nye 3-pointer halted the run and the Aces held on for the win. The Aces hit a red-hot 64.7% from the field, 3 of 9 from distance, and Minnesota made 58.3% of their field goal attempts, including 2 of 5 from deep. Hiedeman led all scorers with 11 points and Wilson had 7.

KEY STATS:

The Aces made a season-high 38 field goals and shot a season-best 55.1% (38-69 FGs), bettering the 36 made field goals against LA (7/29) and Dallas (7/27) and 54% (34-63 FGs) against Connecticut (7/6). They also went 11 of 24 (.458) from 3-point range.

Minnesota connected on 36 of 67 (.537) shots from the field and made 9 of 22 (.409) from distance.

At the charity stripe, the Aces netted 10 of 11 (.909), while the Lynx shot 6 of 11 (.545).

The Aces outrebounded the Lynx 29-28.

The Aces scored 18 points off Minnesota's 12 turnovers, while the Lynx scored 15 points off 12 Aces miscues.

The Aces outscored the Lynx 40-38 in points in the paint, however, Minnesota outscored Las Vegas 13-12 on fast break points and 10-8 on second chance points.

There were 7 lead changes, all in the first half, and 5 ties in the game.

GAME NOTES:

The 97 points are the most scored on the Lynx this season, Seattle previously scored 94 on June 11.

The Aces held Napheesa Collier, who was leading the league with 23.5 ppg entering tonight's game, to 12 points.

Wilson entered the game needing 2 more made field goals to move past Katie Smith (2,503) and into No. 18 on the all-time list. She had 12, which not only leapfrogged Katie Smith, it also moved Wilson, who now has 2,064 made field goals, past Tangela Smith (2,059) and into No.17 all-time. She needs 19 more to pass DeLisha Milton-Jones (2,083) for No.16.

Jewell Loyd, who needed 2 defensive boards to reach 1,000 for her career, grabbed 3 and now has 1,001.

With 8 rebounds in tonight's game, Wilson, who now has 2,459, moved past Breanna Stweart (2,451) and Crystal Langhorne (2,454) into No.19 all-time. Next up is Michelle Snow (2,482).

Wilson recorded her 23rd 20-point game this season, tying Kelsey Plum and Kelsey Mitchell for the lead league. It also marked her 160th 20-point career game, which ranks 3rd all time. Diana Tausari leads the league with 259.

Wilson's 31-point game was her 12th 30-point game of the season, which leads the league. The next closest player has 6. It also upped her career total to 36, which ranks 2nd, behind Taurasi's 54.

Gray notched her 18th points/assist double-double of her career, which ties her as 4th all-time for points/assists double-doubles with Ticha Penichaeiro.

Young entered the game needing 4 assists to reach 1,000. She passed out 5 and now has 1,001.

Las Vegas also became the 8th team in WNBA history to reach 13 consecutive wins. The 2001 Los Angeles Sparks lead with 18.

UP NEXT: The Aces wrap up their regular season home slate with a pair of games against the Chicago Sky (10-30), Sunday, Aug. 7, at 6 pm and Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 7 pm. On Sunday, the first 7,500 fans will receive a Jewell Loyd collectible pin, the 5th in a season-long series. The Aug. 9 game, which is Aces Fan Appreciation Night, will be preceded by a Fan Fest on Toshiba Plaza, which gets started at 4 pm and includes a variety of fun activities for all fans! Both contests will air locally on Vegas 34.







