Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Wings - 9/4/25

The Golden State Valkyries continue their five-game homestand at Chase Center on Thursday night when they host the Dallas Wings at 7 p.m. The Valkyries are currently on a four-game winning streak and host a Dallas team that has lost eight consecutive games. The Valkyries lead the season series against the Wings 2-1, winning the past two matchups, including a 90-81 win on Aug. 24 when Veronica Burton recorded 25 points and 13 assists.

The Valkyries currently sit in sixth place in the standings, with the top eight teams advancing to the playoffs. For more information on the playoff picture, click here.

Valkyries vs. Mystics

Thursday, Sept. 4 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries extended their winning streak to four games, defeating the New York Liberty 66-58 at Chase Center on Tuesday night. After trailing 21-19 in the second quarter, the Valkyries went on a 21-6 run to turn a two-point deficit into a 15-point lead, before going into halftime with a 14-point advantage, which the Valkyries were able to hold for the whole second half.

Temi Fágbénlé scored a team-high 16 points in the victory, with Kate Martin (11 PTS), Janelle Salaün (10 PTS) and Kaila Charles (10 PTS) all scoring in double figures. Breanna Stewart and Natasha Cloud scored a combined 38 of the Liberty's 58 points in the contest, scoring 19 points each. » Full Game Recap

CHARLES' IMPACT

Kaila Charles made her first start for the Valkyries on Aug. 24 and has remained in the starting for the team's past four games. In that span, she has been the Valkyries second leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points per game on 57.1 percent shooting.

Charles has been extremely impactful in the game's opening quarter, averaging the 11th most points in the first quarter since Aug. 24. Her presence has also been felt on the defensive end, typically guarding one of the premier offensive players on the opposing team.

"First of all, she's crazy athletic, but she also just works extremely hard." Kate Martin said of Charles on Tuesday. "It's the way she communicates and just gets over screens and works. You can't teach that, and so I think it's just really impressive and a testament to who she is, and it's easy to play with somebody who's going to give 100% every single time. She knows her strengths and weaknesses really well, and she plays to her strengths, and she knows that if she gives her all on the defensive end, it's going to flow to the other end. But she was impressive tonight."

DALLAS SCOUTING REPORT

The Wings have lost eight consecutive games, with their last victory coming on Aug. 12. They currently sit at the bottom of the WNBA standings with a 9-32 record. The Wings lead the league in offensive rebounding and have the reigning Rookie of the Month winner in Paige Bueckers. Bueckers is having a historic rookie year, already ranking in the top seven of all time in both rookie scoring and assists. Maddy Siegrist has also added double-digit scoring efforts in nine of the last 10 games, recording a career-high-tying 23 points against the Atlanta Dream on Friday.







