Game Preview: Fever to Face Mystics in Final Regular Season Road Game
Published on September 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
Sat, Sep 6, 2025, 3:02 AM
Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics
Sunday, September 7
CFG Bank Arena (Baltimore) | 3:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast Information
TV: NBA TV/WTHR/Fever Direct
Radio: 93.1 WIBC
Probable Starters
Indiana Fever (22-20)
Guard - Odyssey Sims
Guard - Kelsey Mitchell
Forward - Lexie Hull
Forward - Natasha Howard
Center - Aliyah Boston
Washington Mystics (16-26)
Guard - Sug Sutton
Guard - Sonia Citron
Forward - Alysha Clark
Forward - Kiki Iriafen
Center - Shakira Austin
GAME PREVIEW:
The resilient Indiana Fever (22-20) can officially clinch a playoff spot on Sunday with a win over the Washington Mystics (16-26) in Baltimore.
Despite enduring five season-ending injuries, the Fever are on the verge of securing a playoff berth for the second straight season. Their 97-77 win over Chicago on Friday night coupled with Los Angeles' loss in Atlanta bumped their magic number down to one. The Fever can secure a spot in the postseason on Sunday with either a win or a Sparks loss to Dallas.
FEVER PLAYOFF PICTURE: Track the Latest Standings, Potential Matchups, and More at FeverBasketball.com/PlayoffPicture >>
Indiana outscored the Sky 31-15 in the first quarter on Friday and never let Chicago back within single digits the rest of the night. Kelsey Mitchell added another strong stat line to her All-WNBA campaign, finishing with a game-high 20 points and eight assists.
The Mystics are 2-1 against the Fever this season, but Washington is now eliminated from playoff contention.
Sonia Citron, a rookie guard out of Notre Dame, leads the Mystics in scoring at 14.9 points per game and is shooting 43.7 percent from 3-point range.
After playing the Mystics on the road, the Fever will return to Indianapolis to close out the regular season against Minnesota on Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The playoffs begin on Sunday, Sept. 14.
