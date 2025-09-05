Angel Reese to Serve Half-Game Suspension September 7
Published on September 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky News Release
The Chicago Sky values the safety, respect, and well-being of every player. We are committed to accountability so our players can stay focused on playing basketball.
Because of statements detrimental to the team made by Angel Reese during league-mandated media, she will not play in the first half of the game on September 7 against the Las Vegas Aces. This matter has been handled and resolved internally, and we are moving forward as a team.
