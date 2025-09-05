Golden State Jas Just Enough to Get by Wings

Published on September 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







The Dallas Wings were edged by the Golden State Valkyries 84-80 on Thursday night at Chase Center. With a game-high 27 points, Paige Bueckers became the Wings franchise rookie scoring leader, passing Arike Ogunbowale (630 points in 2019) with 650 career points. The tally also moved Bueckers to fourth in WNBA history for most points by a rookie, with A'ja Wilson next on the list at 682 points (2018). Dallas falls to 9-33 on the year while Golden State improved to 23-18 and clinched a playoff berth.

Bueckers was one of four Wings in double figures as Haley Jones had a season-high 18 points, while Maddy Siegrist added 16 and Myisha Hines-Allen tallied 12. Hines-Allen recorded her 20th career double-double, adding 11 points and four assists. Jones added a season-high seven assists and matched her career bests with three steals and three blocks.

Bueckers scoring average (19.118) currently ranks sixth among rookies in WNBA history and tops in Wings franchise history for a first-year player.

Game Leaders  

Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Bueckers (27) Hines-Allen (11) Jones (7)

Golden State Salaün (19) Charles, Billings (7) Burton, Leite (5)

First Quarter: Dallas 20, Golden State 21

Dallas featured a starting lineup of Grace Berger, Paige Bueckers, Maddy Siegrist, Haley Jones and Myisha Hines-Allen. The Wings sprinted out to a 10-0 lead with Siegrist leading the charge with the first five points of the game. Golden State responded with a 6-2 spurt to close within six, 12-6, before a 13-4 Valkyries run gave the home team a three-point lead, 19-16 with 1:48 left. Siegrist led all scorers with seven points while Jones added five over the first 10 minutes. Both teams were limited to under-40-percent shooting, while Dallas did not register a turnover. Monique Billings and Kate Martin had six points apiece for Golden State.

Second Quarter: Dallas 21, Golden State 11

The Dallas offense picked up while the Valkyries were limited as the Wings shot 47.1 percent from the field while holding Golden State to a 25-percent clip. Jones, a Bay Area native and Stanford graduate, led the charge for the Wings with seven points on 3-5 shooting along with three steals. Bueckers, Siegrist and Hines-Allen added four points apiece. After one half, Jones had a game-high 12 points followed by Siegrist with 11. Bueckers closed the first with six points, pulling within one point of the Wings franchise rookie record for points in a season.

Third Quarter: Dallas 21, Golden State 26

Bueckers broke Arike Ogunbowale's rookie scoring record just 41 seconds into the third with a 15-footer to bring her career total to 631. Just over 30 seconds later she scored again, to break into double figures on the night with 10 points - moving into a tie for third in WNBA history for most double-digit scoring games by a rookie (33). Dallas saw its lead grow to a game-high 13 points off a Bueckers midrange jumper, 47-34 with 8:47 left in the quarter. The Wings maintained a double-digit lead for much of the third before a 14-6 Valkyries run got the home team within four, 62-58, in the closing moments of the quarter.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 18, Golden State 26

Dallas entered the fourth with a four-point lead but a 5-0 Golden State run to start the frame flipped the advantage to the Valkyries, 63-62, with 8:31 left. The game saw four ties and seven lead changes over the final 10 minutes towards eight and 11 for the game, respectively. The Wings led by two, 74-72, with 3:22 remaining but were kept off the scoreboard for over three minutes as Golden State went on a decisive 7-0 run to take its largest lead of the game, 79-74, with 22.3 seconds left. Dallas got within two twice over the final moments, but free-throws down the stretch sealed the game for the Valkyries.

The Wings finished the night shooting 42.3 percent from the field, 20 percent from three and 75 percent from deep, while the Valkyries registered marks of 44.6 percent, 35 percent and 82.6 percent, respectively. Dallas held the advantage in points in the paint (36-32) and second chance points (6-4), with both teams totaling six fast-break points. Golden State won the rebounding battle 38-31.

Janelle Salaün led the Valkyries with 19 points.

Dallas concludes its 2025 road slate on Sunday at the Los Angeles Sparks. Tipoff at Crypto.com Arena is slated for 5 p.m. CT with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29 and nationally on NBA TV. The Wings close out the 2025 season at home, hosting the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. CT.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.