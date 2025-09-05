Chicago Sky's Angel Reese Suspended After Reaching Technical Foul Limit
Published on September 4, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release
NEW YORK - Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has been suspended one game after receiving her eighth technical foul of the 2025 season, the WNBA announced today.
Under WNBA rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game upon receiving an eighth technical foul during the regular season. For every two additional technical fouls received during that regular season, the player or coach will be automatically suspended for an additional game.
Reese incurred her eighth technical foul with 0:46 remaining in the second quarter during Wednesday's game versus the Connecticut Sun. She will serve her suspension on September 5, when the Sky visits the Indiana Fever.
