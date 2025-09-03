Paige Bueckers Earns Third Straight WNBA Rookie of the Month Honor

Published on September 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month for the third consecutive month. Bueckers becomes the 10th player in WNBA history and first in Wings franchise history to earn the distinction three times. Bueckers led all rookies in scoring and assists in the month of August, punctuated by setting the single-game rookie scoring record.

The 6-0 guard averaged 20.3 points and 5.0 assists over 10 games in August, not only leading all first-year players in scoring but listing fourth among all WNBA players. She shot 49.7 percent from the field and 93.6 percent from the free-throw line while adding 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

The month was highlighted by Bueckers' record-setting performance at the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 20. Bueckers scored 44 points to break the WNBA single-game rookie scoring record. She did so by shooting a staggering 80.9 percent from the field, becoming the only player in league history to score 40 or more points while shooting at least 80 percent from the field. Forty-four points are also the most scored by any WNBA player in a game since the 2023 season.

Bueckers enters the final stretch of regular-season games sixth all-time in WNBA rookie scoring and is eight points from the Wings rookie record held by Arike Ogunbowale. She has already broken the franchise rookie assists mark and is seventh in WNBA rookie history in the category. Bueckers continues to lead all rookies in scoring (18.9) and assists (5.3) this season, while listing second in steals (1.58). She remains the only player in the WNBA to rank in the top seven among all players in points (fifth), assists (seventh) and steals (sixth) per game this season.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.