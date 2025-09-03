New York Liberty Clinch 2025 WNBA Playoff Berth

Published on September 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - For the fifth consecutive season and 20th time overall, the New York Liberty have officially clinched a spot in the WNBA Playoffs following tonight's Indiana Fever loss.

Additionally, Sandy Brondello has now led her team to the postseason in all 13 seasons as a WNBA Head Coach. No other coach has led their teams to the playoffs in more than seven consecutive seasons to begin their head coaching career.

Ticket information for the New York Liberty's home playoff games at Barclays Center will be available next week.







