Allisha Gray Named Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for August

Published on September 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The WNBA announced today that Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray has been named the Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for August 2025. The honor marks Gray's third monthly award of the season, underscoring her dominance as one of the league's premier two-way players.

Gray now stands alone in league history as the only guard in either conference to capture the award three times in a single season. She joins the elite class of Lauren Jackson, Candace Parker, Sylvia Fowles, Maya Moore, Tina Charles, Elena Delle Donne, Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson and Naphessa Collier as the only players to ever accomplish the feat. This further cements her place among the WNBA's brightest stars and places her at the forefront of this year's MVP conversation.

Across the month of August, Gray averaged 19.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game on 48.5 percent shooting while leading Atlanta to a 9-3 record.

Her month featured milestone moments that defined her historic season: she surpassed 400 career three-pointers in a win at Washington, becoming the 37th player in league history to reach the mark; earned her third Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor of the year; scored 27 points with four rebounds and three steals against Minnesota; and set a new franchise record with her 37th double-digit scoring game in a single season. Gray closed August by rewriting the Dream record book again, passing Angel McCoughtry for the most points scored in a single season during Atlanta's win at Dallas.

Gray's consistency and leadership have been central to Atlanta's rise. The Dream (26-14) has clinched a playoff berth and established a new franchise record with 24 wins in a season. With four games remaining, Atlanta is tied for the No. 2 seed as it continues its push towards the postseason.







