Becky Hammon Earns WNBA Coach of the Month Award for August 2025

Published on September 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon is the league's Coach of the Month for August 2025 for leading the Aces to a league-best 12-1 record on the month.

In addition to the 12-1 record, Hammon has the Aces on a current franchise-tying 12-game winning streak that began August 3. Over the month, the team ranked in the top 5 in scoring (84.9 ppg), rebounds (34 rpg), blocks (4.9 bpg) and 3-point percentage (37.6%), and also allowed the fewest points off turnovers (11.5) and blocks against (2.4 bpg), listed No. 2 in offensive efficiency (110.0) and No. 4 in assists to turnovers (1.73).

This is Hammon's fourth Coach of the Month award after earning the honor in May 2022, June 2023 and September 2024. She now is tied with Sandy Brondello and Bill Laimbeer for the most monthly awards in league history since it was launched in 2017. Her May 2022 marked the first and only time the award went to a rookie coach on their first month in the W.

The Aces are seeking a franchise-best 13-game winning streak heading into their matchup on Thursday, Sept. 4, against the Minnesota Lynx (32-8) at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are still available through AXS.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.