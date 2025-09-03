Indiana Fever Fall to Phoenix Mercury

Published on September 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







PHOENIX - The Indiana Fever (21-20) fell on the road to the Phoenix Mercury, an 85-79 loss at PHX Arena on Tuesday night. Despite the loss the Fever stay above the playoff line in eighth place with three games remaining, next facing the Chicago Sky at home on Friday, September 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Indiana and Phoenix battled back and forth throughout the first quarter, but despite a 15-point quarter from Kelsey Mitchell, it was the Mercury with the slight 25-23 lead. Phoenix expanded its lead to double digits in the second quarter, out in front 54-39 at the halftime break.

The Fever cut into the deficit making it a 10-point game in the third quarter with seven points from Mitchell and five from Odyssey Sims. Indiana pulled within six in the fourth quarter thanks to seven points from Mitchell and six from Lexie Hull, but Phoenix held off the comeback advances to take the win.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Kelsey Mitchell recorded 15 points in the first quarter, the fourth-most points in a single quarter in Fever franchise history.

Mitchell finished the night with 29 points, good for her 23rd 20+ point game of the season, tied for the most in the WNBA this season. Additionally, Mitchell is now tied with Tamika Catchings for the most 25+ point games across her career with 45 in 274 games played.

Aliyah Boston moved to fourth of all time in Indiana Fever history in made field goals, ending the night with five made field goals to surpass current assistant coach Briann January.

Mitchell moved to sixth all time in Indiana Fever history in steals, ending the night with three steals and 215 career steals surpassing Erlana Larkins.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host the Chicago Sky on Friday, September 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET, broadcast nationally on ION.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.