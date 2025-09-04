Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 86, Los Angeles Sparks 75

September 3, 2025

Atlanta Dream







ATLANTA DREAM (27-14) vs. LOS ANGELES SPARKS (19-21)

Game 41 | September 3, 2025 | College Park, Atlanta, Ga

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 26 27 18 15 86

Los Angeles 24 17 19 15 75

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Los Angeles

Points Howard (19) Hamby (21)

Rebounds Jones (13) Hamby (9)

Assists Canada (10) Plum (7)

KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordan Canada, Te-Hina Paopao, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, Brionna Jones - improving to 1-0 with that lineup this season.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. Los Angeles is now 25-20 overall and 14-8 at home. Atlanta leads the series with Los Angeles 2-0.

The Atlanta Dream's 86-75 win marked their 20th game this season scoring at least 85 points in a victory.

Eastern Conference Player of the Week Rhyne Howard led the team in scoring for the fourth consecutive game, finishing with 19 points, four rebounds, and five assists.

Jones recorded her 12th double-double of the regular season, tying her career total in a single season. The performance follows her recent achievement of setting the Dream's single season record for offensive rebounds. Jones tallied 16 points, 13 rebounds, and two blocks.

Maya Caldwell came off the bench to deliver a spark, contributing 14 points, eight rebounds, and four assists - her sixth double-digit scoring effort of the regular season.

Canada recorded her first double-double of the 2025 season - and the sixth of her career with 10 points, 10 assists, three rebounds, and four steals in 36 minutes of action. It also marked the 14th time this season she has led the team in assists.

Hillmon gave the Atlanta offense a boost, finishing with 15 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. It marked her fifth regular-season game scoring 15 or more points.

Atlanta finished with five players in double figures: Howard (19), Jones (16), Hillmon (15), Caldwell (14), Canada (10).

Quarter-by-Quarter Recap

Q1

Hillmon answered the Sparks defense with a smooth layup to open the first half scoring followed by Canada with a three-pointer to keep the momentum rolling.

Following a seven-point scoring surge, Atlanta fueled a 12-4 run, trimming the Los Angeles lead down to four points.

Howard connected on her first three-pointer, paired with a look to Caldwell for a swift two for a offensive boost.

With 55.9 seconds left in the first, Howard knocked down her second triple to claim the initial lead.

Griner closed out the first quarter with a layup dished from Cadwell to stretch the 26-24 lead.

Q2

Paopao opened the second quarter with her first three-pointer followed by Howard converting three-points off an and-one play.

Paopao continued the momentum on defense with a steal and dish to Hillmon for a quick layup to push the lead into double-figures.

Caldwell added another steal for a layup in transition by Jones paired with an interior finish from Hillmon.

The Dream held a 27-8 scoring run while mounting a 14-point lead over the Sparks.

Jones closed out the first half with a smooth layup at the rim to push the lead.

Atlanta led Los Angeles 53-41 going into the break.

Q3

Howard kickstarted the second half with a quick jumper followed by an inside finish from Jones.

Jones kept the offensive rolling with an and-one play with Howard scoring two more in the lane.

Hillmon ignited the Dream scoring with her first three-pointer to maintain the lead.

With 20.2 seconds, Paopao closed the fourth quarter scoring with a steal and a fast break layup to enter the final minutes leading 71-60.

Q4

Hillmon sparked the fourth quarter scoring with her second three-pointer, after a inside finish from Jones.

Howard combed through the lane for a tough layup after a key defensive block from Jones.

Hillmon added her third three-pointer followed with another three-pointer from Caldwell.

Howard closed out the scoring with a made free throw to secure the sixteen-point advantage, leading to a 86-75 victory.







