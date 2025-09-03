Golden State Valkyries Sign Center Elizabeth Kitley to Hardship Contract

Published on September 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries have signed center Elizabeth Kitley to a seven-day hardship contract as veteran guard Tiffany Hayes has been ruled out for approximately one week due to a knee injury, the team announced today.

Hayes sustained her knee injury on August 22 and will be re-evaluated next week. Kitley will wear No. 33 for Golden State and be available for Thursday's game against Dallas.

The 6-foot-6 Kitley was selected 24th overall by Las Vegas in the 2024 WNBA Draft and appeared in 12 games for the Aces this season, averaging 1.3 points and 1.4 rebounds per game after spending the previous year rehabilitating a torn ACL suffered at the end of her college career.

Kitley made history at Virginia Tech, where her No. 33 jersey was retired following a dominant five-year career. She finished as the ACC's all-time leader in both scoring (2,709 points) and rebounding (1,506 rebounds) while shooting a strong 55.2% from the field.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.