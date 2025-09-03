Atlanta Dream Announces Partnership with Georgia Power, Uniting Two Powerful Forces in Georgia

Published on September 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - Today the Atlanta Dream announced a new, multi-year corporate partnership with Georgia Power, one of the state's most trusted and impactful brands. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to community impact and powering the next generation, both on the court and across Georgia.

The announcement follows Georgia Power's presenting partnership of the Dream's recent home game at Gateway Center Arena, a night dedicated to celebrating the strength, service, and resilience of the company's workforce. This collaboration is particularly significant, aligning perfectly with Georgia Power's Generation Appreciation Month, an annual event each August that honors the men and women who provide reliable, essential energy across the state, especially during peak summer demand.

"Georgia Power is more than a utility provider, they're a cornerstone of the Georgia community," said Laila Brock, Sr. Vice President, Strategic Partnerships & Community Impact for the Atlanta Dream. "We're honored to align with a brand that shares our passion for service, innovation, and celebrating the people who power progress across our state."

Throughout the season, Georgia Power has provided a game day experience to more than 75 young girls through its Power Her Dreams initiative - a program committed to empowering and inspiring girls across Georgia. Attendees included members of local STEM organizations and youth-focused community girls' groups, many who were experiencing a professional basketball game for the first time.

"Our partnership with the Atlanta Dream exemplifies our commitment to strength, service and resilience, which reflects the spirit of our workforce and the communities we serve," said Lindsay Hill, senior vice president of human resources at Georgia Power. "At Georgia Power, we recognize the importance of early engagement with our state's youth to build the workforce of tomorrow. This partnership is part of that engagement, and gives us another platform to celebrate the dedication of our workforce and drive positive impact across the state through innovative training and education programs to build a brighter, more resilient future for all Georgians."

During Generation Appreciation Month, Georgia Power spotlighted generation employees and the career pathways available in the energy sector. The Atlanta Dream is proud to be part of this effort by amplifying Georgia Power's mission and values through shared community engagement, storytelling, and fan experiences.







