Atlanta Dream Clinch Playoff Spot in 2025 WNBA Playoffs

Published on August 29, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream has officially clinched a berth in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs, solidifying one of the most successful stretches in team history.

The Dream (25-14) are currently in third place in the standings and have already won 10 more games than last year, with five games remaining on the schedule.

"This group has shown remarkable resilience and growth throughout the season," said Karl Smesko, Atlanta Dream head coach. "Clinching a playoff spot is the first step, but our focus remains on finishing strong and competing for a championship."

The Dream's surge has been fueled by a complete team effort, headlined by three All-Stars: Allisha Gray, who has firmly entered the league MVP conversation, Rhyne Howard, a premier two-way force and strong candidate for WNBA All-Defensive Team honors, and Brionna Jones, delivering a career year as one of the league's most dominant interior presences. That star power has been amplified by critical contributions from Brittney Griner and Jordin Canada, along with Naz Hillmon, the frontrunner for Sixth Player of the Year, whose impact off the bench has been instrumental to the team's success.

The first round remains a best-of-three series but will shift to a 1-1-1 format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1 and 3 and the lower seed hosting Game 2. The semifinals will be played as a best-of-five series, while the WNBA Finals expand to a best-of-seven series using a 2-2-1-1-1 format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2, 5, and 7. The postseason begins September 14, following the conclusion of the regular season on September 11, and could run as late as October 19 with a decisive Game 7 of the Finals.

Dream fans can secure tickets to the 2025 WNBA Playoffs starting at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 2 as Atlanta looks to host its first home postseason game in seven years. Round 1 Dream home playoff games will take place at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, which provides one of the most electric atmospheres in the league, with limited ticket availability. Fans are encouraged to visit dream.wnba.com/tickets or email Tickets@atlantadream.com to purchase playoff tickets.







