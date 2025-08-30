Indiana Fever Earn Come-From-Behind Victory at LA Sparks

Published on August 29, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Indiana Fever (21-18) earned a narrow come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Sparks, with the 76-75 win helping to keep the team above the playoff line with five games remaining in the regular season.

Indiana found themselves trailing 31-24 at the end of the first quarter with seven points from Kelsey Mitchell and six from Aliyah Boston leading the way for the Fever. The Fever outscored the Sparks in the second quarter with six points from Boston and Odyssey Sims to make it a three-point game at the halftime break, with LA ahead 47-44.

The Fever took their first lead of the game at 6:49 in the third quarter, but the Sparks battled back, keeping it a close game with the two teams separated by just one point. The two sides battled back and forth throughout the fourth quarter, with the Fever taking a one-point lead with 13.6 seconds remaining on a clutch field goal from Sims, who was facing her former team for the first time this season. Indiana's defense would hold off the Sparks in the final seconds to seal the victory.

POST-GAME NOTES

Indiana Fever Notes:

Aliyah Boston earned her 16th double-double of the year, extending her franchise record for the most in a single season with 22 points and 11 rebounds. The double-double marks the 40th of her career in 119 games played only four players in the WNBA have had more since Boston joined the league in 2023.

Boston recorded a career-high with six steals, surpassing a previous high set earlier this year against the Sparks on June 26. The six steals are the fourth-most in a WNBA game by a center in the history of the league.

Kelsey Mitchell's 12 points brings her season total to 799, the 11th most in a single season in WNBA history with five games still to play.

With 21 points on the night, Odyssey Sims has recorded back-to-back 20+ point games for the first time in her career since the 2024 season.

Aerial Powers recorded nine points in this matchup, her highest since joining the Fever.

The win marked the 400th victory in Indiana Fever history, with the franchise's all-time record now 400-483.

Indiana is now just one road win away from setting a new franchise record for the most road wins in a single season. The current record of nine road wins in a single season has been reached seven times, most recently in 2016. The Fever have three road games remaining to set the new record.

With five games remaining, the Fever are two wins away from setting a new record for most wins in a single season, accomplished twice, first in 2009 and again in 2012.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever continues a three-game road trip, next at the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday, August 31, at 8:30 p.m. ET, broadcast on NBA TV.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.