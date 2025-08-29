Sky Lose Tough-Fought Matchup with Mercury, 79-83

Published on August 29, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky lost to the Phoenix Mercury 79-83 inside PHX Arena on Thursday, Aug. 28. The Sky are now 9-29 on the season, 4-14 on the road, 6-14 against Western Conference opponents and 18-32 against the Mercury all time.

Kia Nurse led the Sky in scoring with 17 points while knocking down five three-pointers to go along with four assists and two steals. She was efficient from deep, finishing 5 of 7 (71.4%) from beyond the arc. Angel Reese recorded her 21st double-double of the season, finishing with 15 points and a season-high 20 rebounds.

Kamilla Cardoso added 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks, while Rachel Banham finished the night with 13 points (three made three-pointers), three rebounds and a steal.

Kahleah Copper led Phoenix in scoring with 28 points, three rebounds and three steals. Alyssa Thomas added 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals. Natasha Mack tallied a double-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high five blocks.

More highlights include:

Angel Reese passed Kahleah Copper (799) for fifth on the Sky's franchise rebounding leaderboard with 800 career rebounds after Thursday's game

Reese recorded her fourth career 20-rebound game. Only Sylvia Fowles (seven) and Tina Charles (five) have more in their careers. Jonquel Jones ties Reese with four such games

Reese tied a career high for rebounds in a quarter with nine in the second quarter

Reese tied a season high in a game with eight offensive rebounds

In addition to Natasha Mack recording a career-high five blocks, she finished four points and one rebound from matching her career highs in those categories

NEXT UP: The Sky stay on the west coast to play Seattle Storm on Saturday, Aug. 28 inside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The Sky are 0-2 against the Storm this season and 21-28 all time.

In their most recent matchup on Aug. 19, Seattle saw four players score in double figures. Skylar Diggins led the Storm in scoring with 24 points and six assists to lead the charge to defeat the Sky, 99-88. Nneka Ogwumike added 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Dominique Malonga totaled 15 points and seven rebounds. Brittney Sykes recorded 12 points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal.

The Storm are 21-19 on the season after Thursday's night victory against the Minnesota Lynx. Ogwumike leads the team in scoring with 18.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Diggins averages 15.4 points, 6.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. Trade addition Brittney Sykes contributes 12.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

The third and final matchup of the season between the two teams tips off at 8 p.m. CT inside Climate Pledge Arena and will be broadcast locally on The U.

KEY RUNS:

Chicago went on a 17-6 run from 7:26 to 1:52 in the first quarter

Phoenix went on a 17-7 run from 3:32 in the first quarter to 7:15 in the second quarter

The Mercury went on a 14-2 run from 5:43 to 0:40 in the second quarter

The Sky were outscored 8-20 in the second quarter

The Sky went on a 13-5 run from 6:50 to 3:21 in the fourth quarter

The Sky outscored the Mercury in the first, third and fourth quarters

KEY STATS:

The Mercury notched five blocks in the first quarter

The Sky tallied 13 turnovers in the first half

Phoenix recorded a current season high in a game with 11 blocks

The Mercury totaled a current season high in a game with 17 steals

Chicago recorded 21 turnovers, allowing 20 points off those turnovers

The Mercury notched 17 steals to the Sky's four

Phoenix led Chicago in points in the paint, 46-28

There were five lead changes and four ties

The Sky shot 50.0% (10 of 20) from three but shot just 35.9% (14 of 39) in the paint

After starting the game shooting 2 of 17 (11.7%) in the paint, the Sky closed the game shooting 12 of 22 (54.5%) the rest of the way

CHICAGO NOTES:

Angel Reese accounted for seven of the Sky's 22 points in the first quarter (two points, five points created from assists)

Reese accounted for eight of the Sky's 24 points in the fourth quarter (six points, two points created from assists)

Michaela Onyenwere accounted for five of Chicago's 22 points in the first quarter (three points, two points created from assists)

Kamilla Cardoso accounted for 11 of the Sky's 25 points in the third quarter (six points, five points created from assists)

Kia Nurse accounted for 12 of Chicago's 24 points in the fourth quarter (five points, seven points created from assists)

PHOENIX NOTES:

Kahleah Copper accounted for 11 of the Mercury's 20 points in the second quarter (nine points, two points created from assists)

Satou Sabally accounted for seven of Phoenix's 24 points in the third quarter (five points, two points created from assists)

Alyssa Thomas accounted for 13 of the Mercury's 24 points in the third quarter (six points, seven points created from assists)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.