Dallas Wings Sign Christyn Williams to Hardship Contract

Published on August 29, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have signed guard Christyn Williams to an extreme hardship contract, the team announced today. Additionally, the Wings have signed forward Amy Okonkwo to a second seven-day hardship contract. Both Williams and Okonkwo will be available for tonight's game at the Atlanta Dream.

Williams was the No. 14 overall pick by the Washington Mystics in the 2022 WNBA Draft, but suffered a season-ending injury prior to the start of the 2022 campaign. She spent time with the Phoenix Mercury in the 2023 season, while signing a training camp contract with the Minnesota Lynx this past February. She competed at Athletes Unlimited this past March, averaging 7.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. Williams also competed at this summer's 3x3 Basketball Association (3XBA) in Spokane, alongside current Wings Serena Sundell and Amy Okonkwo.

Williams played four seasons at the University of Connecticut, including two alongside current Wings teammate Paige Bueckers. She earned the 2022 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as the nation's top shooting guard, and helped lead the Huskies to three Final Four appearances.

In three games with the Wings, Okonkwo has averaged 11.3 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting over 56 percent from the field and over 36 percent from three. Her scoring output has increased in every game this season, beginning with eight in her WNBA debut against the Seattle Storm on Aug. 22, followed by 12 against the Golden State Valkyries on Aug. 24, to 14 against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 27. Okonkwo is just the third undrafted player in the last 20 seasons to average 11.3 points per game or better over her first three career games.







