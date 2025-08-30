Atlanta Tops Wings

Atlanta, GA - The Atlanta Dream used a high-scoring fourth quarter to pull away from the shorthanded Dallas Wings as the Wings fell 100-78 at Gateway Center on Friday night. Maddy Siegrist had a career-high 23 points, shooting 10-17 from the field and adding five rebounds, while Paige Bueckers had 16 points and matched her career best with 10 assists for her second career points-assists double-double. Bueckers remains the only rookie this season to record a points-assists double-double as she now has two. The Wings fall to 9-31 on the year while Atlanta improves to 25-14, clinching a playoff berth.

Dallas was limited to just eight players, with the three reserves all joining the team via hardship contracts within the last eight days, including one on Friday morning (Christyn Williams).

Game Leaders   Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Siegrist (23) Hines-Allen, Okonkwo (6) Bueckers (10)

Atlanta Howard (24) Paopao (6) Paopao (8)

First Quarter: Dallas 21, Atlanta 19

The Wings featured a starting lineup of Grace Berger, Paige Bueckers, Maddy Siegrist, Diamond Miller and Myisha Hines-Allen for the first time this season; Miller's start was her first of the year. Siegrist sparked the charge in the first with a game-high 11 points, matching her career best for points in a quarter. Siegrist was 5-6 from the field with a game-best two rebounds. Dallas shot .562 from the field but just 1-4 from three, while Atlanta shot .421 overall and 2-7 from deep.

Second Quarter: Dallas 19, Atlanta 30

Threes started to fall for the Dream in the second as they made seven and shot .583 from deep to grow a double-digit lead. An 18-4 Atlanta run saw the Dream flip a four-point deficit to a nine-point lead, 40-31, before a pair of Rhyne Howard threes saw the advantage grow to as many as 13. Siegrist continued to lead Dallas, adding five points to tally a game-best 16 in the first half - tying her career high for points in a half. Bueckers matched her career best for assists in a half with a game-high six dimes while adding six points. The Wings shot .474 in the second but just 1-4 from deep, totaling a first-half shooting clip of .514, but just .250 from three. Howard led Atlanta with 14 points over the first 20 minutes, including a 4-7 clip from three. The Dream shot .500 overall and .474 (9-19) from deep over the first two quarters.

Third Quarter: Dallas 27, Atlanta 22

The Wings flipped the script in the third, going 3-4 from deep while holding the Dream to just a 2-7 shooting from three. Siegrist and Amy Okonkwo scored seven points apiece, with Okonkwo reaching the double-digit points mark (11) for the third consecutive game. A 10-4 Wings run capped by an Okonkwo three midway through the quarter narrowed a 10-point deficit down to three, 60-57, with 4:28 left. The Dream responded with a 9-2 spurt to regain a double-digit lead, 69-59, with under two minutes left in the quarter. Dallas responded with an 8-2 run to close the frame and pull back within four, 71-67, after three.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 11, Atlanta 29

The fourth was all Atlanta as the shorthanded Wings were limited to just 11 points and 23.8-percent shooting from the field, going 0-6 from three. The Dream tallied 29 points off 76.9-percent shooting and 4-7 from three to pull away. Bueckers added four points in the fourth to bring her total to 16.

On the night, Dallas shot .452 overall and .278 (5-18) from deep, along with a 77.8-percent mark from the free-throw line. Atlanta shot 55.1-percent from the field, 45.5-percent (15-33) from three and made 9-of-12 attempts from the charity stripe. The Dream won the rebounding battle 31-26, while the Wings held the advantage in points in the paint, 46-44.

Howard led Atlanta with a game-high 24 points while Allisha Gray added 19.

Dallas remains on the road and will head to the Minnesota Lynx on Monday. Tipoff at Target Center is set for 7 p.m. CT with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29, and nationally on NBA TV.







